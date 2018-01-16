In Review: The Banana Republic Nicklas White Leather Sneaker

NOTE: If you’re a Gap INC cardholder (BR, Gap, or Old Navy) these drop another 10% to $63.72 with the code BRCARD at checkout.

J. Crew’s Nike Killshot is a hit. Despite what some of us might say (they’re overrated), it’s a huge hit. So it was only a matter of time that the competition would make white leather, blue accent, gum sole alternatives, and here’s what Banana Republic has to offer.

Behold a cheaper, more comfortable, Killshot alternative.

The differences between this and the Killshot are immediately noticeable. The gum sole here is darker, there’s no visible branding (ie the Killshot’s Swoosh) and the Nicklas feels more substantial in your hands. It’s not heavy, but it’s not the featherweights that the Killshots are. And that’s good, if you like good cushioning in your sneakers.

They, at least to me, feel more comfortable than the Killshots. The Ortholite insoles promise breathability, have some good squish to em’, and are supportive. Sizing feels true. a 10.5 fit my normally 10.5 D feet just fine.

White and light grey and blue and gum. Wonder where they got that idea.

The leather is closer to the Killshots leather than the Adidas Stan Smith. It’s not as thick as the Stan Smith, and wrinkles, in a papery-like fashion if you push down on it. It’s not a true, bright white, but an almost super pale/white leaning gray. Laces and reinforced eyelets are pure white. So, you can see the difference between that and the leather above.

The blue heel accent is nice. The leather is textured/slightly grained or pebbled, and plenty of us white-sneaker fans will appreciate that they kept that color to the heel, instead of sprawled out along the sides.

Slight texture to blue leather at the heels.

The Nicklas feels better made, more comfortable, and clocks in cheaper (with all the BR discounts) than the Killshot. Is it better than the Stan Smith? Nope. Even with adidas recently bumping the asking price for Stan Smiths up to $75 from what was $60 direct through adidas. But the Nicklas is a noticeable improvement over the never-on-sale, hardly ever in stock Nike Killshot, and it delivers on the gum-sole/blue accent trend.

Not that any of the sneaker-snobs will notice.