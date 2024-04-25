Steal Alert: Banana Republic 30% off Full Price Secret Sale

Sneaky BR. Very sneaky. Sending out a code to only your email subscribers for 30% off. Especially now that you’ve greatly reduced your use of codes and promos. But it works for everyone, email subscriber or not. And this 30% off BRPURCHASE deal is good. Quite good. Because while much of the industry has zigged to try and keep up with the sugar-rush-consumerism/dopamine drug dealers that are Temu and Shein (read: produce mostly junk sold over apps made to act like penny slots in a trashy casino) … BR has zagged. They have stayed true to their brand by continuing to make reasonably priced, accessible pieces that look great, hold up, and make the owner look like, y’know, a stylish adult. Not a bedazzled cog in a gamified system selling the equivalent of repurposed & creatively sewn windsocks as pants.

“BUT FESTIVAL FASHION. GAWD.”

Yeah, well, your festival fashion is trash.

BRPURCHASE ends this Sunday. Excludes shoes, bags, leather and suede apparel, 100% cashmere and cashmere blends, and a few other bits and bobs.

Restocked for 2024 with new colors for spring and summer. These are BR’s well loved performance-style pants. Lightweight, airy, breathes well, moves great. 55% cotton, 40% recycled polyester, 5% spandex. So yes, mainly cotton, but they truly perform more like a performance pant than a traditional pair of chinos. No they’re not lululemon’s ABC pants. But they’re not standard khakis either. They’re somewhere in-between, and that’s great for a lot of tastes and budgets. Especially when 30% off as they are now. That drops them to $58 less than a pair of the lululemon ABCs.

Super smart for the warmer seasons ahead of us. A lighter gray to reflect the heat of the sun’s rays, and an Italian tropical wool specifically woven for warmer conditions. Nice work BR. Sold as separates too. So you get to pick the size of the jacket, and the size/length of the trousers. No nested pairs here, where you’re stuck with a jacket/trouser pair that can’t be broken up.

It sure looks like these use the same excellent collars from the non wrinkle resistant premium poplin shirts. So combining a wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, with a super sharp collar, and they’re reasonably priced with the sale. These could be a solid winner. (Sidenote: feel free to not leave your shirt open to the bottom of your sternum.)

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Warning: Consider sizing up OR getting a tall size, as these tend to shrink up in the wash. Shown above is an off-the-rack not washed/dried yet.

Gets a ton right which other pique polos don’t. Suuuper soft but not squishy or “mucky” feeling 100% cotton pique. Natural stretch is noticeable enough that if you’re like me, you may double check the tag to see if there’s elastane or stretch woven in. There’s not, it’s just really nice, lighter weight but strong feeling soft pique cotton. Rakish, four button collar with a deeper placket. Chest pocket. Collar feels well made. Eleven colors to choose from. Tag does say machine wash/tumble dry low… but if past is prologue, expect these to shrink, and to shrink with some gusto. Can one/something shrink with gusto? Anyway, be careful with these.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

Five colors to pick from. Different than the just mentioned Lux Pique. These are BR’s flagship polo, with a two button placket and smooth cotton fabric. They’re the polo for those who want something dressy, smooth, and it has to be cotton. These are those. 100% mercerized cotton, so it’s got a verrrry smooth feel to the fabric. Fabric is more of a mid-weight. Not heavy, not stiff, but not airy like a tech fabric polo. Ribbed collar and sleeve ends. Machine wash, tumble dry low, but as these are 100% cotton prepare for them to shrink up in the wash. That’s been the case, historically, with BR’s luxe-touch polos. And it looks like this year they might be accommodating for that eventual shrinkage by making them in a slightly more accommodating fit. That body on that medium from BR shown above is clearly not as trim fitting as some of the others on this list. Not in a bad way. Just wouldn’t be surprised if they’re building them expecting a bit of shrinking with first wash.

These are their foundation/wheelhouse nailhead wool suits. Full review here. Got a wedding coming up? A job interview? Something else important? Available in blue or gray, which the latter would clearly excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit 3 Ways” series. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, ta-da there’s your suit.

Featured over here. That particular shade of blue looks pretty darn perfect for spring and summer. It’s clearly not the norm, but it also doesn’t appear to be some 1970’s style bright baby blue either. Shade looks to lean cooler/towards gray. Super 120s Italian wool from Lanificio Guabello.

To go with the suit(s). Not a bad price for a made in Italy necktie. I think I can speak for many when I say it’s hard not to love dirt-cheap neckties… but for an important event (wedding, job interview, etc…) having a solid feeling necktie that also ties easily and drapes well is a nice security blanket. That is, if a security blanket can be 3″ wide, made from silk, and tied around your neck in a four-in-hand knot.

No button down collars on these. Some of us prefer button down collars on linen shirts as the fabric is already naturally a bit more casual looking and wearing, and an unruly collar might push it a bit far. Others would understandably say: “that’s the point. it’s a linen shirt.” Colors. All the colors. Good gracious you think they made these in enough colors??

The short sleeve version. And these DO have button down colloars. Still lots of colors, just not quite as many. And no slim fit. Just standard. Which seems a bit odd.

For those who firmly believe that such a thing as a “nice” t-shirt can exist (and they do exist). Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Solids only. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat. Gonna make an educated guess that these may use the same mercerized cotton as their luxe touch polos. Therefor, some machine wash/tumble dry shrinkage could be expected. Perhaps a tall size is the way to go if you’re 5’10” and above and/or have a longer torso.

This is actually part of a pair of suit separates, but here’s a suggestion: If you’re in the market for a versatile navy blazer but don’t want to shell out for Spier, Suitsupply, or Bonobos, maybe consider this suit jacket as an alternative. “But it’s a suit jacket, won’t it look weird?” Probably not. It’ll work as a stand-alone blazer because it’s made from (Italian) hopsack wool. That honey-comb like texture to hopsack makes the garment a little more casual. It’s really not much different than the famous Bonobos blazers, although this BR option does have a full lining. The matching trousers can be found here if you do want to make it a full suit. But we’re going to stick to suggesting it as a foundational navy blazer.

Because spring/summer sweaters are actually a thing. Mostly merino, which is a welcome choice, with just enough linen to give it a breezy look and feel. Hand wash or dry clean only on these things. Five colors to choose from.

For those who can’t get enough of BR’s core temp fabric in their life. Same blend: 55% cotton, 40% recycled polyester, 5% spandex. Five colors to pick from. Also available in 7″ or 11″ inseams.

Looks like a fun but not too over the top warm weather jacket. Windowpane pattern is clearly bold, but the muted taupe keeps you out of the red-madras/drunk-uncle-jacket territory. Half lined in the back for breathability. There are matching trousers if you wanna get loud.

A nice belt that doesn’t come with a luxury designer price tag. Getting harder to find the middle ground these days, especially when it comes to shoes and accessories. These belts should fit that bill. Surprising that these aren’t excluded, but at post time, the 30% off code is working on them.

BR’s flagship chinos. Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temp pants, but that’s preferred by those who like more of a “true” chino feel. Yet they’re still engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterell, 2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

A casual menswear basic. More interesting than a t-shirt, nowhere near as dressy as a polo.

For those that love their cardigans. Double texture here thanks to the waffle-knit stitch and “a bouclé-like yarn.” So yes. A little loud on that front. Boxy fit.

Fifteen colors available. One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane.

Another summer-sweater option from BR. 56% linen, 44% cotton blend. Crewneck, raglan sleeves, and exposed seams for a breezier warm weather look.

The 30% off Banana Republic code BRPURCHASE is set to end this Sunday, April 28th 2024.