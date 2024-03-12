One Sale, Five Outfits: Banana Republic 40% off

Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined MOSTLY from the Banana Republic 40% off Friends and Family event. No code or invite needed. Discount should happen in your cart. Full original picks can be found here.

Warm Weather Cocktail hour/Wedding Guest

Banana Republic: Italian Cotton Windowpane Suit Jacket – $270 ($450)

Slim Fit Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $48 ($80),

Slim Performance Pants – $78 ($130).

Cinza Italian Nubuck Belt – $54 ($90).

Others: Spier Sunglasses – $48 ($58),

Dan Henry 1937 Dress Chronograph – $270,

Bombas Merino Blend Dress Socks – $24,

Magnanni Made in Spain Mercuy Single Monks – $161.23 ($395).

Chinos Chukkas Polo

Banana Republic: Luxury Touch 4-button Pique Polo – $42 ($70),

Core Temp Pants – $60 ($100),

Cinza Italian Nubuck Belt – $54 ($90).

Others: J. Crew Airman Sunglasses – $79.50,

Invicta 1953 Watch – $128 on a Crown & Buckle Strap – $34,

Amazon sourced generic Waxed Canvas Brief – $50,

Rhodes Tyler Chukkas – $132.60 w/ extra 15% off in cart ($198).



All Blues, except the Shoes

(Suited up for Spring)

Banana Republic: Italian Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trousers = $390 total ($650),

Slim or Standard Fit Dress Shirt – $48 ($80),

Made in Italy Silk Necktie – $45 ($75),

Silk Pocket Square – $24 ($40).

Others: Orient Bambino V2 Blue Hands – $163,

Made in the USA Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26,

Nordstrom Dane Cap Toe Oxfords – $54.97 ($99.95) now at Nordy rack??,

WearMe Pro Polarized Sunglasses – $34.

Casual but still Put Together

Banana Republic: Brushed Selvedge Chore Coat – $105 ($175)

88% Merino Wool / 12% Flax (Linen) Sweater – $48 ($80),

Rapid Movement Chinos in Slim or Athletic Fit – $60 ($100),

Tumbled Leather Belt – $42 ($70).

Others: Carfina Sunglasses – $26,

Timex Weekender – $36.40,

Nike Killshots – $90,

Target Goodfellow Tote/Backpack hybrid – $30.



Creative Smart Casual

Banana Republic: Italian Linen Cotton “Traveler” Blazer – $228 ($380),

Luxury Touch T-Shirt – $24 ($40),

Traveler 2.0 Slim Fit 5-Pocket Pants – $66 ($110),

Leather Belt – $48 ($80).

Others: Seiko Watch – $222,

Allen Edmonds Chandler chukkas – $224.97 ($475),

WP Standard Briefcase – $278 ($399).



The Banana Republic 40% off Friends and Family event is scheduled to end Tuesday 3/12/24. Unless they extend it or something. They’ve done that in the past. No code necessary. Discount should happen in your cart. And don’t forget that if your purchase is north of $175, you can use the code BRSHIP for free, expedited, 2-3 day shipping. Which is a nice bonus.