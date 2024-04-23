J. Crew: 30% off select full price (with some new arrivals and collabs too)

J. Crew has started to stem the flow of codes and promos once again. Sure there’s almost always something going on, sale wise, with J. Crew. But it’s gotten pretty specific lately. Lots of “up to” 50% off sales, where most of the “good” stuff (depends on who you ask) is either excluded, or somewhere in the 15% – 35% off range. So 30% off with some new arrivals and true highlights is worth a post.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks.

Hold the phone, J. Crew may have a new (NEW!) hit on their hands legs here. Looks like an oxford cloth spring/summer trouser, but made from a 4-way stretch 55% cotton/43% recycled polyester/2% elastane blend. Early reviews are quite positive. Also shown at the top of the post. Three colors to choose from and two fits.

Size Shown: 32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185

32×30 STRAIGHT fit on 5’10″/185 Fabric: 60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane

60% cotton / 30% Nylon / 10% Elastane Gusseted? No.

No. Do they make a “Swish Swish” Noise: Yes they do. They’re loud.

Yes they do. They’re loud. Extras: Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure.

These are the chino-style (not oxford like) version. They’re comfortable, they move well, and they come in multiple fits. These unfortunatly do make that classic “swish swish” noise which so many abhor. If you’re good with that (many of us don’t care) than they’re absolutely worth a look. Know they run a little generous in terms of sizing. A size 32×30 (shown above) is too big on my frame and I had to exchange them for a 31×30.

That looks like it’ll come in super handy between now and, well, forever. But especially during spring and summer. Convenient track jacket style in a more refined cotton pique fabric. Unlike half zip sweaters, a full zip won’t require you to pull this thing over your head. Much easier to layer that way/less bed-head looks.

As shirty as shirts get. So very shirt. Broken in oxford cloth isn’t stiff or scratchy. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and yes even a tall template.

No code neccessary. 44% off here. One of those “prices are as marked” specials lurking about on the J. Crew site. Yes indeed, those are v-neck sweaters right there. But not in cheap cotton, which will feel stuffy because cotton holds onto moisture. Not these, since they’re merino wool. Good for spring, and even good for summer depending on where you live/how aggressive your workplace AC may or may not be.

Code won’t apply to these, but they’re getting close to 30% off. And that’s worth a mention, especially if you’ve had an eye on one (or two) of these jackets for spring/summer use and you’d like to get this in-house ASAP and tailored if necessary. Matching trousers are also close to 30% off, but a lot of us choose to pick up just the jacket(S) and wear as a sportcoat with chinos, performance trousers, or even jeans.

Technically a pre-sale and won’t ship until (checks calendar) wow. Mid August? But still. Shocked that these are up for the code and the 30% off is in fact working at post time.

This pick is really for our shoe expert Adam. Actually, this one is for his wonderful wife, who I hope is reading this earlier than he might be (if she reads Dappered at all) and therefor she can quietly sedate him before he gets here… because these should sell out/sell through the pre-orders ASAP. Any sort of delay could save Adam’s family half a grand, right? Adam is an avowed Alden AND longwings fan. So if he sees these… oooh boy. It’s over. (*Mrs. Adam quietly prepares a covert benzo for her loving husband.*) Good night sweet prince. Let’s just wait this one out.

Another collab, this time with Maine’s Rancourt & Co. Camp-mocs, which are great for Spring and Summer. They’re casual but still smart. And these are of a quality that you should be wearing them for many, many summers to come.

Warning: Consider sizing up OR getting a tall size, as these tend to shrink up in the wash. Shown above is a POST wash cool/tumble dry low, and it’s just covering my beltline. Like far too many other cotton and cotton-blend polos on the market, these look and feel great, but they shrink “up” leaving them awkwardly short for those over 5’9″ and/or for those with long torsos. And that’s an enormous bummer. Because otherwise they’re excellent. That said, I have a longer torso than most. And if you’re on the not-as-tall-side of the aisle, then perhaps this is actually quite a good thing!

We mention the suede version all the time, but the leather option should get some love too. Stitch-down construction, natural rubber sole, unlined/not-very-constructed upper for casual and easy use. Super versatile. Full review here.

Obligatory. Shot above is lifted from next week’s annual resurrection of our chinos chukkas polo series. That is this year’s version of their “auburn” suede. It’s lighter this year. Still really good for the price.

The tortoise temples are a nice detail. Helps knock some of the shine down on a pair of otherwise classic aviators.

Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough. Available in either snuff (top) or chocolate brown.

Their lighter weight poplin shirts with a broken in but not broken down washed feel. 39% off. Code won’t apply here, but that’s just fine as they’re sneaking up on 40% off instead of 30% off with the code.

From their upgraded, heritage workwear inspired line, Wallace & Barnes. A nice alternative to the standard field jackets and bomber jackets everyone wears for casual spring–>early summer use.

Classic, sharp, and Made in the USA. A piped, 100% linen pocket square will finish off many a suited-up look, especially for a big event like a wedding or something like that. Wear the green-bordered one with a navy suit, light blue shirt, smart dress shoes and a simple dress watch. Make sure the green edges are sticking out just a bit. Linen is a great fabric choice since the natural texture sets it apart from wool suiting fabrics.

The further we get from that weird 50% off steal alert for these the more and more it looks like that was a black swan of a deal. Still a great blazer when 30% off. Full review here. Do remember that these are made from Italian wool flannel. It’s lighter weight and it breathes great, but it may feel a little out of place in a couple months/in the dead of summer.

The J. Crew 30% off select full price code SHOPNOW is set to run through this upcoming Monday, 4/29/24.