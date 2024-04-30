Ledbury’s new performance fabric shirts, Huckberry’s sale section, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

In the last few weeks/month+, Huckberry has quietly been adding stock to their sale section. They’ve even been lowering some prices/taking further reductions. Which makes sense because we’re headed towards summer, fast, and it’s now mostly fall and winter stuff. But that’s good for the serious deal shoppers, and there’s also a bunch of year round or even warm weather stuff kicking about in there. Free shipping kicks in at $98. Free returns (outbound shipping is non refundable) is always nice too. Watch out for the very few final sale items (like the Terrex Free Hiker 2 shown above). Anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. But the vast, vast, vast, vast majority of their sale section is NOT final sale right now.

The Combo Pick:

= $189 total (normally $270)

Ledbury did what Rhone couldn’t do. They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric AND THE COLLAR FEELS AND ACTS LIKE A TRUE DRESS SHIRT COLLAR. That’s where so many performance fabric dress shirts fail miserably… the collars are always too casual (see the otherwise excellent Rhone commuter, which wears more like a tech OCBD than a dress shirt). Not with these. The collars are terrific. Great with a tie. Looks exceptionally sharp without too, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. Bought one for myself when they debuted, and they’re legit. The one drawback is they do need a bit of ironing. Care instructions are machine wash gentle cycle or hand wash, hang to dry. I’m careful with an iron, and especially so with these, as synthetics can scorch if your iron is too hot and you’re not moving quick. So be careful.

NOTE: These are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style too. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options.

New, a bit bold, a lot of fun, and has all of the thoughtful details you’d expect from the design team at Nodus. Automatic GMT movement from Miyota. Dimensions: 40.5mm width x 11.8mm thickness x 46.6mm lug-to-lug x 20mm lug width. An on the fly adjustable clasp for maximum comfort. Quick release spring bars so you can move back and forth between the bracelet and a NATO or leather strap with ease. Box sapphire crystal, 200m of water resistance, and four different color schemes to suit just about any taste. Assembled in Los Angeles. They start taking orders tomorrow, Friday 4/26 at Noon ET. This is pure speculation, but I’m thinking the black (Terra) and sand (Laguna) options with their slightly grain-textured dials will move the fastest. No discount/sale but Nodus doesn’t do sales, and they’re a micro brand that really does provide an immense amount of bang for the buck.

Oh good grief. These on mega sale again? Those tees are already quietly some of the best on the market. So to put them on sale for what amounts to 68% off (60% off + additional 20% off with that TREAT code)… that’s something. The tees specifically are sneaky great. They’re smooth with some performance features. Doesn’t look or feel “techy” thanks to the modal that’s in the mix (80% poly, 14% modal, 6% spandex). Feels like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt. Super smooth poly/modal blend that breathes without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders (size medium on 5’10″/185 shown here) as well as help out with ease of movement. Remember that there’s a small logo on one of the sleeves, but it’s subtle. Same goes for the polos mentioned above. Same fabric. Collars don’t have much structure to them, so they lean casual, but they still made polopalooza. 60% off select + additional 20% off code TREAT is set to expire tomorrow, 4/26.

Clearly this sale was already mentioned the other day, but the suit separates were not. Remember when J. Crew’s suits were almost always excluded? That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore… at least for now, and at least in these Italian milled 99% wool / 1% elastane four-season suits. These have been getting some price cuts here and there. Good for those who have procrastinated and need a suit for a big event, soon.

Also worth a mention: