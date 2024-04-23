Polopalooza: The Best Looking Affordable Polos of 2024

For the polo shirt being such a basic staple of men’s style, there sure are a lot of bad ones out there. But these aren’t those. These are not your grandpa’s oversized, logo emblazoned, suffocatingly thick golf shirt. These are slim or athletic, clean lean and mean. Below is the best of the reasonably affordable polo crop from this year. Got a lead on a polo that should have made this list? Send those tips in to joe@dappered.com.

***BEST IN SHOW: CHEAP OPTION***

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

And still the defending cheap-champion. Restocked for a 2nd year and ready to go. Smooth, dressy but not fussy tech jersey (not pique) fabric. Moisture wicking. Breathable. Fit is trim but not tight. They don’t seem to shrink up in the wash (shown above is post machine wash/dry). Collar is EXCELLENT. It’s made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt, but it’s got just enough weight and reinforcement to make it lay right. It does not have a button down collar (hidden buttons or otherwise), so even with that substantial build to the collar, it could possible drift over jacket lapels when paired with a blazer or sportcoat. Three button placket is the sweet spot to many of our eyes. Sometimes just two buttons can look a little basic/cheap. Eight colors available. Machine wash, tumble dry. These once again made a very strong case to have won best in show overall.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Think of these as a cheaper, even lighter weight (like, feather weight) version of the Target All in Motion polo. 93% poly / 7% spandex. Performance fabric which delivers stretch and wicking properties. Soft. Has an almost brushed-like finish in the hand. But so lightweight that the collar doesn’t feel all that sturdy. Might not look the crispest as the day wears on. But if it’s boiling hot and you want to wear something more than a tee but you’re still keeping it casual, then these are the ticket. Twelve colors. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Always a plus.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

Meanwhile back at Target, these are thoroughly… fine. 58% Cotton, 37% Recycled Polyester, 5% Spandex. Pique, midweight fabric. Six colors. Still recommend the All in Motion over this one.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Yes, made in the USA. You read that right. Hence the price, but it’s also built well. It’s classic American casual to smart casual wear. Garment dyed in seven different colors, lightly slubbed fabric which looks and feels just right instead of worn out, and a fit that’s accommodating without being boxy. The price tag is a big ask for plenty, yet plenty others will proudly pay the premium for a made in the USA polo like this.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

And on the opposite end of the price spectrum from the Flint and Tinder… it’s essentially a school uniform polo for adults. But it’s cheap, and the advertised “slim” fit is actually nice and trim. Wasn’t expecting that. The fit is a true positive. 100% cotton pique. Machine wash warm, tumble dry low. If you want a basic polo that fits well, ships and returns fast and easy, and comes in a ton of different colors… here it is. No fuss, no frills, etc. If Amazon (as in, their entire retail business) were a polo, this would be the polo.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

Another Amazon Essentials pick, this time in 100% recycled quick-dry polyester performance pique. An abundance of colors. Machine wash warm, tumble dry low. The argument for this over the other cheap performance polos on this list is that it’s a good choice for those who don’t like the extra stretch/smoothness of knit jersey fabric. While some of us love that feel and stretch, others find it a little too new-school/almost “slinky.” This polo does move well, but it’s not woven with a beast-load of elastane and the pique fabric has that cool crisp texture we’re all used to.

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/165lbs

Buck Mason champions quality in everything they make – including knitting all of their own fabrics – and this sueded cotton polo looks to be no different. Their signature “Venice Wash” uses small-batch garment dyeing and natural enzyme rinsing for subtle color variations consistent with vintage garments. Their slim fit skims without suffocating, and the two-button placket doesn’t feel too shallow. The sueded 145 GSM (grams per square meter) cotton is soft to the touch and has a lived-in feel right out of the box.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Warning: Consider sizing up OR getting a tall size, as these tend to shrink up in the wash. Shown above is an off-the-rack not washed/dried yet.

Gets a ton right which other pique polos don’t. Suuuper soft but not squishy or “mucky” feeling 100% cotton pique. Natural stretch is noticeable enough that if you’re like me, you may double check the tag to see if there’s elastane or stretch woven in. There’s not, it’s just really nice, lighter weight but strong feeling soft pique cotton. Rakish, four button collar with a deeper placket. Chest pocket. Collar feels well made. Eleven colors to choose from. Tag does say machine wash/tumble dry low… but if past is prologue, expect these to shrink, and to shrink with some gusto. Can one/something shrink with gusto? Anyway, be careful with these.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

Different than the just mentioned Lux Pique. These are BR’s flagship polo, with a two button placket and smooth cotton fabric. They’re the polo for those who want something dressy, smooth, and it has to be cotton. These are those. 100% mercerized cotton, so it’s got a verrrry smooth feel to the fabric. Fabric is more of a mid-weight. Not heavy, not stiff, but not airy like a tech fabric polo. Ribbed collar and sleeve ends. Machine wash, tumble dry low, but as these are 100% cotton prepare for them to shrink up in the wash. That’s been the case, historically, with BR’s luxe-touch polos. And it looks like this year they might be accomodating for that eventual shrinkage by making them in a slightly more accommodating fit. That body on that medium from BR shown above is clearly not as trim fitting as some of the others on this list. Not in a bad way. Just wouldn’t be surprised if they’re building them expecting a bit of shrinking with first wash.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Not the same as the “best in show – cheap category” jersey knit polos. Still lightweight, breathable, and wicking, but these have a very, very subtle checkboard texture to the fabric. Also, unlike the jersey knit polos, the collars on these feel kinda cheap. They’re the standard ribbed fare. Already starting to curl in the image shown above, and that was after, um, minutes of wear? Also, this color is described as “light blue” on their site. It looks pretty close to white in a lot of lighting conditions. What blue is in there is a greenish blue. Almost… aqua? It’s a tough color to pin down.

Size Shown: Large on 5’10″/190

C’mon lululemon. I mean, they make great stuff, but wow do they make you pay for it. 53% Nylon, 40% Recycled polyester, 4% Elastane, 3% “X-static nylon” material is incredibly lightweight, extraordinarily breathable, mind-bendingly flexible, and anti-stink. You could easily run a dang 10k (or more) in one of these things and feel great. Raglan sleeves are terrific, and sure seem to add more range of motion. Collar is more of a classic ribbed-style, and not very structured. But they’re so comfortable that wearing one dressed up with a blazer still works for a lot of us… as long as you button that top button to keep that collar under control/from going rogue over your lapels. Six colors to pick from. The one drawback aside from the price is that the fabric is a little, um… clingy? They say they’ve tweaked the fabric’s formula over the last few years to make it less so, but it can hug a little too tight on same frames. Like, “I’m off to a bachelorette party to pay for college” tight. Please forward all tips to your local humane society. Thanks.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Not the same as their Metal Vent Tech polo. Nicer/dressier looking, but not quite as ultra-airy or cooling. Still great, but the metal vent tech will do better in sweltering conditions. Fabric is a dressier jersey style knit. 83% polyester, 10% lyocell, 5% Lycra elastane, and 2% “X-static Nylon” (which is the stuff that inhibits funky-smelling bacteria from growing). Three button placket is perfect. Not too deep, not too shallow. Now, once upon a time (say… 2018?) they made these with hidden button down collars. That’s no longer the case. Collar isn’t floppy, but there’s no buttons to keep those points in line. So unless you button the top button, it may be hard to wear one of these with a blazer. Shown above in “Commission Stripe Black White.” Also available in a couple of solids, as well as some heathered options.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

The polo version of their excellent GapFit tees. Drops to just under $30 during the somewhat regular 40% off codes. Sometimes they can fall under $20 if you’re real lucky. Smooth jersey fabric. 72% recycled polyester, 14% modal, 8% polyester, 6% spandex blend feels like a favorite t-shirt. Collar isn’t very structured, so dressing it up won’t be easy to do, but it’s smooth enough that it’s certainly not some beat up old slub polo either. Does have a small logo on the sleeve. Machine wash AND dry is always a plus.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

They call it “textured” but it’s actually a pretty smooth fabric. 70% cotton / 30% Tencel. They say they’re “naturally moisture wicking/temperature regulating” but with that much cotton in there, don’t expect them to keep you as cool (and dry) as a full performance fabric. Hidden button down collar is a major plus for a lot of us. $109 is a pretty absurd price, especially considering the hefty shipping charge CT lays on US customers at checkout. But there’s always a “shirts/polos for $39.95!” (or less) ad floating around instagram or google. Note that the care instruction on these is dry flat, not machine dry. Which is less than ideal for a lot of us. If you do choose to machine dry it, expect them to shrink up.

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/165lbs

Spendy at full price, but they do go on sale sometimes (mostly off season, as was the case with the now out of stock color shown above), so don’t be quick to scroll right past that retail price if you’re a bargain-hunter. The Pensacola has been around for over 20 years now, and it’s only gotten better with age. A subtle woven undercollar, signature twill tape placket, and nifty pattern-contrast inside vents flash a little sprezzatura on this one. 100% organic Pima cotton is super comfortable, a bit on the lightweight (but not wimpy) side, and the drape is pretty perfect. 4-button placket and ribbon chest pocket elevate the look. Good middle ground of not being super dressy, but a few steps above casual. Lotta guys will like these.

Size shown: POST wash and dry size Large on 5’10″/185

Size up. For real. Size up. They run trim to begin with and while the care instructions do in fact say wash cold tumble dry low (yay!), you can expect them to shrink up in the wash. Which isn’t a surprise because of the (excellent) wool blend, but unlike my 72 hour merino henleys and tees, this new polo has shrunk a bit more than expected length-wise. Tees and henleys didn’t do that. But if memory serves, my tees and henleys were made in Indonesia. This new polo is made in China. So speculating here, but a new manufacturer may have led to some changes? Having a tall option for those who have long torsos (hi!) or are over six feet (not me) would be greatly appreciated.

Yes they’re spendy, but they’re cut from the same 89% wool, 11% nylon blend as their 72 hour tees and henleys, so these can be worn for a few days straight (great for travelling) without starting to smell or feel funky. So… one of these is sorta like three polo shirts in one, and that’s almost certainly how a lot of owners justify the cost. They’re rare in that realm. Fabric is lightweight and breathable. Matte snaps on the placket are a classy, sporty touch.

Will honestly be a big swing and miss for most… unless you’re the type who has had it with all of the synthetics and lighter weight polos. 55% linen / 45% cotton. Medium weight. A bit generous in terms of sizing. Nice collar that doesn’t feel like it’ll curl or get weird during a day’s worth of wear. Care instructions say machine wash but lay flat to dry. Bummer.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Vuori is one of those relatively new-ish athleisure brands that’s come on the scene trying to compete with Lululemon. And here, they do a pretty good job of providing an alternative to Lululemon’s Evolution polo… for $24 less. 96% poly/4% elastane super soft, stretchy fabric. Moisture wicking, quick-drying, anti-odor finish, all that jazz. Collar is made from the same fabric as the body of the shirt. No hidden buttons anywhere, and thus… it’s a little wimpy and kinda wrinkly outta the bag. That won’t stand up to a casual sportcoat blazer. And the visible inch-wide tag/patch thingy on the lower left body of the shirt is going to be seen as unnecessary branding to many. It’s amazingly comfortable, but there are some drawbacks that will be deal breakers for plenty considering the high asking price.

Size shown: POST wash and dry Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Warning: Consider sizing up OR getting a tall size, as these tend to shrink up in the wash. Shown above is a POST wash cool/tumble dry low, and it’s just covering my beltline. That said, I have a longer torso than most.

They shrink. Moreso than the Banana Republic Luxe Touch. Shown above is post machine wash cool/tumble dry low. Like far too many other cotton and cotton-blend polos on the market, these look and feel great, but they shrink “up” leaving them awkwardly short for those over 5’9″ and/or for those with long torsos. And that’s an enormous bummer. Because otherwise they’re excellent.

Size shown: Small on 5’9″/160

From the description: “The collar is constructed like a woven shirt with a collarband and two layers of self fabric, instead of the typical single layer of ribbed fabric that loses its shape quickly.” Serious question – why don’t more polos do this? The collar is darn near perfect. Solid, but not stiff. Honest to goodness mother of pearl buttons that have a satisfying heft when threading them through the buttonholes. Split hems on the sides is a nice touch, as is the classy spread collar. And although pique polos are not a personal favorite, the texture is gorgeous. I’d put it between a slim and a standard fit, and while the cut is very modern, the arm openings do have some wiggle room. Body felt a bit boxy on me, but nowhere to size down. For the right body type, this is a fantastic polo. Be aware that some of the colors are backordered this year, with an expected arrival date of (wait for it… literally… waiiiit…. ) June 30th.

***BEST IN SHOW*** (Yes, again this year. And yes, even though they’re $88. They’re spendy, but they’re great.)

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/190

(Slight) Savings Note: Rhone is back to running multi-pack deals on these:

if you buy two, which drops them to $70.40 a piece/$140.80 total. 25% off if you buy three, which drops them to $66 a piece/$198 total. Still a lot of money, but believe it or not that’s a bargain. I’ve found mine to be really durable. They hold up great with a lot of use. Like, a lot of use.

And still the champion. These have everything. Breathable, wicking tech Polyester/Lyocell/Spandex “Delta” Pique material that’s lightweight but strong. Hidden, under the points, button down feature that really does a great job keeping the collar looking good all day and in all conditions. Raglan style sleeves & stretch infused fabric for ease of movement. Athletic fit that’s accommodating but not bulky or boxy. Machine wash, but the tag does say lay flat to dry. That said, I personally tumble/machine dry mine, and so far… mine have been fine. But if you don’t want to risk it, laying flat to dry for these is easy. 100% tech fabric (not a cotton tech blend) means they dry SUPER fast, and almost totally wrinkle free as long as you get them down flat.

Got a favorite polo that should of made the list? Send those tips in to joe@dappered.com.