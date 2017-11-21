J. Crew: 40% off a BUNCH of stuff that’s usually excluded

Well that’s surprising.

J. Crew has been excluding a lot from their promos and codes for a good long while now. But that doesn’t seem to be the case with this one. It’s their Black Friday offer, and runs through Sunday 11/26. Blazers, suits, a bunch of shoes… it’s all getting the cut. And then there’s the sale section. AND this THANKU code gets you free shipping. Off we go…

That’s… a hell of a deal. Currently in the sale section (in the stone shade), these are now under $45, and they ship for free.

I do believe this is the first time these have gone on sale this season. Over $100 off. One hell of a sportcoat, especially if you prefer less structure and easy breathin’ fabric. Not stiff like many other tweed blazers.

J. Crew’s Legacy blazers took a small step back last year, when they discontinued using the buttery soft super 130s Italian Wool, and instead opted for a heartier American fabric. Still 100% wool though, with soft shoulders, a modern and athletic looking slightly lower slung button stance, and just half of the back is lined for extra breatheability. Available in either their slim Ludlow or their more accommodating Crosby fit. Sleeve cuff buttons are thankfully non-functioning, which makes for an easy (and cheap) trip to the tailor.

The prototypical chunky shawl collar cardigan. Love that texture to the knit.

All of em. They’re all getting the cut. Not as high end as their Ludlow collection, but not a bad deal at all for under $150.

Speaking of those upgraded Ludlow shoes… here they are. Still constructed in China if I’m not mistaken, but the materials are better. Looks like the suede Chukkas are all sold out though?

They’re like smoking jackets for dudes who actually like to split wood? (I mean, to an extent, after a while it’s a chore like anything else.) Super unconstructed. Shawl collar.

55% wool / 45% cotton. Three colors to pick from. Quite nice. Washable, but lay flat to dry.

Fancy. Reallllll fancy. Takes a certain type to be able to pull off velvet. Also available in black.

Had an eye on this thing ever since it came out. Also, it ships for free (whereas it normally wouldn’t). So that’s some extra savings on top.

Holiday party pants. True slim fit. On back order, but it looks like they should ship next week?

A dependable wool suit with a half canvas construction in either a light grey or a medium (but not overly bold) blue. Extra stretch in there for movement too. With this sale, they’re now going for less than what a Suitsupply Blue Line would go for. Remember, don’t forget the pants. These are separates. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons on all of these jackets make for easy tailoring.

Same fabric as above, just with a more traditional 3″ wide lapel. Sidenote: J. Crew’s button stance is lower than most Suitsupply jackets. Some guys prefer that slightly lower slung stance, since it shows a bit more shirt, and thus, the body seems to be broken up closer to the “rule of 3rds” visual sections that are pleasing on the eye. Napoli jackets from Suitsupply can sometimes, but not always, look constricting on some frames. No blue option here. Just the grey.

Whoops. I was wrong about the availability of a blue option for their wider lapel jackets. They do have one. It’s the Harbor blue shade, and the pants happen to be on sale.

And here be the traveler collection. It’s a special 3-ply wool woven specifically to resist creasing. Plus, unlike the standard Ludlow wool jackets, these are lightweight and only half lined. They honestly feel noticeably more breezy than standard suit jackets (and pants). Some guys like that, some guys don’t.

And now… some luggage for those who are gonna be travelling with a packed suit or sportcoats this upcoming season. Cotton canvas body, and unzips/unfurls so you can get your suit or jackets (and shoes and what not) to and fro while minimizing creasing and wrinkling risks.

An annual favorite. Sure, you can find cheaper peacoats, but this one is extremely well designed. A little bit longer for blazer/sportcoat tail coverage, chest high hand warmer pockets, and details like reinforced buttons, and solid collar (for turning up against the wind), and corduroy lined pockets. Can you find the Made in the USA authentic thing, for less, at your local Army Navy surplus? Probably. But some fellas still just prefer the J. Crew version. Also available in navy.

Not your Professor’s squishy cord boxy fit number. Much more modern. Dark chocolate = more casual. Blue = pair it up with some dark wash denim, a crisp white shirt, and sleek boots, and you’ve got a go-to nice (but not super dressed up) date outfit.

Travel season is here, and if you’re one to NOT pack all that light, here’s a bag worth considering. 17 1/2″ H x 26″ W x 9 1/4″ D = over 4,000 cubic inches of space. Waxed canvas with leather accents.

All lambswool here, not merino. So, expect it to feel and drape more like a sweater as opposed to an actual long sleeve polo.

So the jacket is in the sale section… but the pants aren’t. Still, both are 40% off, and since the jacket is already marked down, that means you end up with a half canvas Italian wool suit for under $240. Ta-da.

When you just don’t want to mess with old man winter, yet don’t want to go full ski parka. Classic details like a hood and the wood toggle front closure. Wool/nylon blend.

The J. Crew 40% off THANKU code runs through Sunday 11/26/17.