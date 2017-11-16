Spier & Mackay Suit Sale, GAP’s Black Friday Deal, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

You’re looking for the suits that are normally $358 USD. So, this isn’t good on their higher end fabrics lines. BUT… the Australian merino wool that they use on their basic line really is quite nice. And a half canvas, Bemberg lined all wool suit for the price of what a JCF Thompson usually goes for? That’s a hell of a deal. Plus, their sleeve cuff buttons are non-functional, and these suits come in two fit silhouettes (slim or contemporary). Remember, if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, Spier & Mackay will cover the return shipping. But after that, you’re on the hook. Pictured above are two contemporary fit basic Spier & Mackay Suits… one in charcoal, the other in navy. Both are size 40 on 5’10″/185.

The sale section isn’t overflowing, BUT… they did just add some “steals of the season” items to it. Plus, that extra 30% off helps quite a bit. Maybe not a place to score some big pieces, yet, but those cashmere caps and scarves could make great gifts… even if it’s a gift to yourself.

Big thanks to Michael S. for the tip on this one. If you travel light? That Filson “Tablet” brief ain’t a bad idea. Don’t be fooled into thinking it’s the size of a dinky iPad. You can fit a lot more in there. Dimensions are 11.5″ H x 15″ W x 3″ D, it’s made in the USA, and that’s tough to beat for $150..

Not a bad little preview of Black Friday if you’ve got a GAP, Banana Republic, or Old Navy Credit Card. Half off, no exclusions. Even leather accessories and clothing (like that suede jacket) are up for grabs. Jeans too. Meanwhile, I can’t imagine the code will work on these things, but… Belstaff on GAP? Really? Meanwhile, looks like this is working at Old Navy as well. Just a heads up there.

The Bonobos sale section is not exactly stacked to the brim right now. BUT… there are a few new arrivals worth pointing out. Especially those Premium Stretch jeans. Are they spendy? Yes! Are they on par if not better than BR Rapid Movement Denim, with more fits? Also yes. I’d say they’re a notch above BR Rapid Movement, and I’m a biiiiiig fan of BR’s R.M. denim. Bonobos seems to hold its shape just a bit better, and breathes a little better too. Looks like this stuff is all final sale though, so, be careful. Look at all that gray and blue!

Also worth a mention: