Cyber Monday 2017 – Deals for Men & Picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. So much so that a good chunk of us (read: most) do our Black Friday shopping online. Cyber Monday is just a bonus, with sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers for the web savvy crowd (such as free shipping no minimum deals). Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.
Bonobos: 30% off or 35% off $500+ w/ MANIA
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers – $280 ($400)
- Banff Quilted Wool Jacket – $194.60 ($278)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $315 ($450)
- Foundation Blazer – $210 ($400 )
- Made in the USA French Corders – $75.60 ($128)
- Merino Wool Henley Sweater – $82.60 ($110)
- The Shirt Jacket – $138.60 ($198)
Got that? It’s 30% off. At least. Just depends on how big of a spender you happen to be. It’s been said before, but gonna say it again… their barely-there, year-round weight, Italian wool unconstructed sportcoats are fantastic.
Nordstrom: Extra 20% off Select Sale Items (ends today)
- Allen Edmonds Madison Park Wingtip Blucher – $195.92 ($385)
- 1901 Barrett Chukka Boot – $71.92 ($125)
- 1901 Suede Wingtips – $71.92 ($115)
- Cole Haan Harrison Grand Cap Toe Oxford – $111.92 ($220)
- Made in the USA Shwood Polarized Sunglasses – $103.99 ($169)
- Google Home Voice Activated Speaker – $79 ($129)
- Flynt Classic Fit Windowpane Wool & Cashmere Jersey Sport Coat – $278.40 ($435)
- Barbour Lowerdale Trim Fit Quilted Vest – $107.12 ($179)
Last chance fellas. Nordstrom doesn’t often play the “big sale weekend” game, and an extra 20% off their sale section is a nice bonus. So, now or never. Everything ships and returns for free too.
B.R.: 50% off NO EXCLUSIONS + Free Shipping w/ BRSHIP
- Italian Melton Wool-Blend Four-Pocket Jacket – $149 ($298)
- Navy Plaid Italian Wool-Blend Blazer in Slim or Standard Fit – $149 ($298)
- Cable-Knit Shawl Cardigan – $79 ($158)
- Shearling Gloves – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Nicklas Sneaker – $59 ($118)
- Slim Rapid Movement Denim Gray Wash Jean – $59 ($118)
- Extra-Fine Merino Hoodie – $44.75 ($89.50)
No exclusions, and no minimum when it comes to getting free shipping if you use the code. Those Shearling Gloves seem like a great deal at under $45 (shearling is great for when it gets real cold, yet they’re tough to find) and that Nicklas Sneaker could be another Killshot alternative? Stand by for a review of those. And while this site isn’t usually pro-hoodie, if you’re gonna wear a hoodie, why not one made out of extra-fine merino wool? Remember, if you’re a GAP inc card holder, you can use the code BRCARD for an exta 10% off at checkout.
Billy Reid: 20% off, no exclusions, w/ CYBERUP
- Made in Italy “Bond” Peacoat – $556 ($695)
- Made in the USA Double Zip Leather Duffel – $479.20 ($895)
- Made in Italy “Bond” Peacoat in Brown or Grey – $279.60 FINAL ($695)
Nothing super cheap here, but Billy Reid knows a thing or two about quality. And years after Skyfall made that particular peacoat famous, it’s still something to behold. Nice to see it’s getting the 20% off discount. Looks like this code works on sale stuff as well.
J. Crew: 40% off + an Extra 10% off w/ SHOPFAST
- Ludlow Shawl-Collar Blazer in Velvet – $160.92 ($298)
- Rugged Cotton Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $42.93 ($79.50)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Boots – $133.90 ($248) multiple styles
- Goodyear Welted Ludlow Shoes – $160.92 – $171.72 ($298 – $318) multiple styles
- Donegal Wool Ribbed Beanie – $24.30 ($45)
- Patterned Cashmere Scarf – $52.92 ($98)
Now’s a really, really good time to pick up a pair of Kenton boots if you’re in the market. Lots of stuff has sold out since they launched this deal last week, but there’s still some very worthy items that are almost always excluded still up for grabs. Also, a reminder that
you can stack their student/teacher 15% off discount on top of the above. (UPDATE: Looks like this isn’t stacking any more? It was earlier this weekend, but something might be wrong now?) Free shipping no minimum is back for today too. (UPDATE II: Looks like the extra 10% off has been extended through tonight, so… that’s nice of them.)
Todd Snyder: 30% off, INCLUDING Timex w/ CYBER30
- Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch – $96.60 ($138)
- Timex x Todd Snyder The Mod Watch in olive – $96.60 ($138)
- Timex x Todd Snyder The Military Watch in Grey – $96.60 ($138)
- Timex Mechanical Marlin 34mm – $139.30 ($199)
Timex had been excluded from their Black Friday sale, but… not today. That collaboration is up for the discount today. Everything ships for free today as well. The fine print says the manual wind, throwback Timex Marlin is sold out, but I was just able to snag one, with the discount, and the order went through? Odd.
J. Crew Factory: 60% off + Extra 50% off Clearance + Free Ship w/code CYBER
- Lambswool Fair Isle Half-Zip Sweater – $39.20
- Garment Dyed Henley –
$18.60$24.95
- Flex Chino Cotton Sportcoat – $67.20
- SLIM Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater – $27.50 multiple colors
60% off? Can’t recall the last time they did that, unless there was some sort of odd stacking Gilt City certificate on top of a big sale going on. That makes for a terrific price on that excellent Flex Chino sportcoat. Full review here. Plus, you save an extra few bucks on shipping with the CYBER code. Also, IF you get north of $100, try the GIFTFACTORY code for a possible extra 20% off that $100+ purchase. UPDATE: Looks like those henleys are excluded? Really? Bummer.
Ledbury: Online Warehouse Sale (all sales final!)
Ledbury shirts starting at $39? Topping out at $59? You friggin’ serious? Lots of patterns and what not, no wheelhouse dress solids, but still. That’s incredible. They’ve got some oxfords in there too. ALL FINAL SALE THOUGH. Big thanks to everyone who sent in the style tips on this event!
H&M: 30% off sitewide + Free Shipping w/ 9054
- Premium Quality Textured-knit Cashmere Sweater – $90.30 ($129)
- Premium Quality Merino Wool Polo Shirt – $34.99 ($49.99)
- Premium Quality Suede Sneakers – $41.99 ($59.99)
- Premium Quality Suede Derby Shoes – $27.99 ($69.99)
Another reminder about sticking to the “premium quality” stuff at H&M. Might pay off in the long run. 30% off sitewide through today, plus free shipping with the code.
Target: 15% off + 30% off Men’s Sweaters + Free Shipping no min.
- Shawl Pocket Cardigan – $20.81 ($34.99)
- Pullover Shawl Collar Sweater – $17.84 ($29.99)
And that includes their Goodfellow & Co. stuff, which is getting pretty nice reviews online. Just be aware that sizing can sometimes be a bit goofy/the gap between some sizes can be awfully large. Meanwhile, Target is offering free standard shipping through 12/23. Extra 15% comes off at checkout.
Huckberry: New Sales (including a Boot event + Woolrich sale)
Those made in Italy Astorflex Chukkas, at that price, are a steal. Meanwhile, plenty of Dappered Space approved, American made blankets and throws in the Woolrich sale.
EXPRESS: 50% Off Everything + Free Shipping no min.
- Color Blocked Zip Sweater – $44 ($88)
- Cotton Wool Shawl Neck Henley Sweater – $39.95 ($79.90)
- Genuine Suede Chukka Boot – $59 ($118)
- Scarf and Beanie Sets – $24.95 ($49.90) various colors/patterns
- Leather Cap Toe Double Monk Strap Dress Shoe – $64 ($128)
Like J. Crew, EXPRESS is a little low in stock on some items. They got hammered pretty good on Black Friday. Nice to see their blanket 50% off discount AND free shipping no minimum is back.
GAP: 50% off Everything + Extra 10% off w/ TREAT
- Corduroy Puffer Jacket – $66.60 ($148)
- Wool Blend Chest-Stripe Crewneck Sweater – $31.47 ($69.95)
- Cable-Knit Scarf – $17.97 ($39.95)
Looks like a bunch of new arrivals dropped over the weekend. That corduroy puffer jacket looks like it could be a very solid addition for more than half off. Also, good to see that they’ve been leaning on their 50% merino / 50% nylon sweater fabric once again this year. It’s a good blend. Smooth and durable.
Amazon: Select Cyber Monday Deals on Men’s Clothing/Shoes/Watches
- “Buttoned Down” (their house brand) 100% Cashmere Crew or V-Neck Sweater – $62.30 ($99)
- Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch – $37.31
- Citizen Stainless Steel Eco-Drive Chrono – $165.90
- Invicta 8926OB Pro Diver Stainless Steel Automatic – $55.29
- Citizen Nighthawk – $199
- Seiko SSC569 Solar Chrono – $183.75
- “Buttoned Down” Amazon House Label Dress Shirts – $27.30 ($39) review here
- Citizen Field Chrono – $100.30
Appears to be the same stuff that was marked down for Black Friday? It’s quite a haystack, but, there are a few needles in there. UPDATE: I stand corrected… kinda. Looks like their in-house brand “Buttoned down” (shirt review here) is now makeing 100% cashmere sweaters? Those are going for $62.30 today. Thanks to Tim for the tip!
Lands’ End: 50% off Everything w/ MONDAY & 4767
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $144.50 ($289)
- Straight Fit 5 Pocket Stretch Moleskin Pants – $34.97 ($69.95)
- Nachtmann German Made Crystal Decanter & Glasses Set – $75 ($150)
- Primaloft Quilted Jacket – $74.50 ($149)
- Tailored Fit Buttondown Sail Rigger Oxford – $19.97 ($39.95)
Lands’ End maxes their discounts out at 50% off. That’s relatively rare, and usually when they do those, they limit it to just one item. So, no limit this time and it also works on sale stuff.
UNIQLO: Select Deals + Free Shipping no Min.
- Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweaters – $29.90 ($39.90)
- 100% Cashmere Sweaters – $79.90 ($99.90)
Not much different from the Black Friday offer, but the free shipping no minimum addition is awfully nice of them.
Gustin: New Made in the USA Wingtip Boots for $249
Not a true Goodyear welt, but instead a Blake/Rapid construction. Nice to see that a bit of grip on the sole comes standard. Remember, this is Gustin, so it’s a pre-order (ships in Feb.) and returns/exchanges can be… well, impossible. Check out their exchange policy here.
Duluth Pack: 35% off their Made in the USA Luggage
The Pick: Sportsman’s duffel in waxed canvas – $305.50 ($470)
Huge thanks to Jason J. for sending in the tip on this one. Duluth Pack makes gorgeous, classic, tough luggage. And sales are… not often if memory serves. Shown above is the waxed canvas option, which runs an extra $22.75 compared to the regular canvas version (of which there are a TON of colors to pick from.)
Also Worth a Mention:
- Allen Edmonds Shoebank: Up to $200 off select models, but remember, they’ve jacked the restocking fee on Factory 2nds up to $25.
- Brooks Brothers: 10% off site wide + free shipping no min. w/ CYBER17
- Club Monaco: 25% off $150, 30% off $250, 35% off $400 w/ SHOPMONDAY
- Spier & Mackay: 20% off sitewide w/ BF2017
- Orient: 50% off w/ BF2017
- Cole Haan: 30-50% Off Everything, free shipping, + take an Additional 10% off w/ CYBER
- Timex: 25% off sitewide + free shipping w/ CYBER25
- Best Made Co.: 25% off w/ 25X24
- East Dane: Extra 35% off sale items w/ WOW35
- DSW: 25% off w/ HOLIDAY2017
- Black Lapel: 10% off 1 item w/ CYBER10, 15% off 2 items w/ CYBER15, and 20% off 3 items w/ CYBER20.
Note: This post will be updated as more sales come down the pike. Got a tip on an extra good CyberMonday Sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com.