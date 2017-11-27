Cyber Monday 2017 – Deals for Men & Picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. So much so that a good chunk of us (read: most) do our Black Friday shopping online. Cyber Monday is just a bonus, with sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers for the web savvy crowd (such as free shipping no minimum deals). Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.

Got that? It’s 30% off. At least. Just depends on how big of a spender you happen to be. It’s been said before, but gonna say it again… their barely-there, year-round weight, Italian wool unconstructed sportcoats are fantastic.

Last chance fellas. Nordstrom doesn’t often play the “big sale weekend” game, and an extra 20% off their sale section is a nice bonus. So, now or never. Everything ships and returns for free too.

No exclusions, and no minimum when it comes to getting free shipping if you use the code. Those Shearling Gloves seem like a great deal at under $45 (shearling is great for when it gets real cold, yet they’re tough to find) and that Nicklas Sneaker could be another Killshot alternative? Stand by for a review of those. And while this site isn’t usually pro-hoodie, if you’re gonna wear a hoodie, why not one made out of extra-fine merino wool? Remember, if you’re a GAP inc card holder, you can use the code BRCARD for an exta 10% off at checkout.

Nothing super cheap here, but Billy Reid knows a thing or two about quality. And years after Skyfall made that particular peacoat famous, it’s still something to behold. Nice to see it’s getting the 20% off discount. Looks like this code works on sale stuff as well.

Now’s a really, really good time to pick up a pair of Kenton boots if you’re in the market. Lots of stuff has sold out since they launched this deal last week, but there’s still some very worthy items that are almost always excluded still up for grabs. Also, a reminder that you can stack their student/teacher 15% off discount on top of the above . (UPDATE: Looks like this isn’t stacking any more? It was earlier this weekend, but something might be wrong now?) Free shipping no minimum is back for today too. (UPDATE II: Looks like the extra 10% off has been extended through tonight, so… that’s nice of them.)

Timex had been excluded from their Black Friday sale, but… not today. That collaboration is up for the discount today. Everything ships for free today as well. The fine print says the manual wind, throwback Timex Marlin is sold out, but I was just able to snag one, with the discount, and the order went through? Odd.

60% off? Can’t recall the last time they did that, unless there was some sort of odd stacking Gilt City certificate on top of a big sale going on. That makes for a terrific price on that excellent Flex Chino sportcoat. Full review here. Plus, you save an extra few bucks on shipping with the CYBER code. Also, IF you get north of $100, try the GIFTFACTORY code for a possible extra 20% off that $100+ purchase. UPDATE: Looks like those henleys are excluded? Really? Bummer.

Ledbury shirts starting at $39? Topping out at $59? You friggin’ serious? Lots of patterns and what not, no wheelhouse dress solids, but still. That’s incredible. They’ve got some oxfords in there too. ALL FINAL SALE THOUGH. Big thanks to everyone who sent in the style tips on this event!

Another reminder about sticking to the “premium quality” stuff at H&M. Might pay off in the long run. 30% off sitewide through today, plus free shipping with the code.

And that includes their Goodfellow & Co. stuff, which is getting pretty nice reviews online. Just be aware that sizing can sometimes be a bit goofy/the gap between some sizes can be awfully large. Meanwhile, Target is offering free standard shipping through 12/23. Extra 15% comes off at checkout.

Those made in Italy Astorflex Chukkas, at that price, are a steal. Meanwhile, plenty of Dappered Space approved, American made blankets and throws in the Woolrich sale.

Like J. Crew, EXPRESS is a little low in stock on some items. They got hammered pretty good on Black Friday. Nice to see their blanket 50% off discount AND free shipping no minimum is back.

Looks like a bunch of new arrivals dropped over the weekend. That corduroy puffer jacket looks like it could be a very solid addition for more than half off. Also, good to see that they’ve been leaning on their 50% merino / 50% nylon sweater fabric once again this year. It’s a good blend. Smooth and durable.

Appears to be the same stuff that was marked down for Black Friday? It’s quite a haystack, but, there are a few needles in there. UPDATE: I stand corrected… kinda. Looks like their in-house brand “Buttoned down” (shirt review here) is now makeing 100% cashmere sweaters? Those are going for $62.30 today. Thanks to Tim for the tip!

Lands’ End maxes their discounts out at 50% off. That’s relatively rare, and usually when they do those, they limit it to just one item. So, no limit this time and it also works on sale stuff.

Not much different from the Black Friday offer, but the free shipping no minimum addition is awfully nice of them.

Not a true Goodyear welt, but instead a Blake/Rapid construction. Nice to see that a bit of grip on the sole comes standard. Remember, this is Gustin, so it’s a pre-order (ships in Feb.) and returns/exchanges can be… well, impossible. Check out their exchange policy here.

The Pick: Sportsman’s duffel in waxed canvas – $305.50 ($470)

Huge thanks to Jason J. for sending in the tip on this one. Duluth Pack makes gorgeous, classic, tough luggage. And sales are… not often if memory serves. Shown above is the waxed canvas option, which runs an extra $22.75 compared to the regular canvas version (of which there are a TON of colors to pick from.)

Also Worth a Mention: