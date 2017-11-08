Steal Alert: Clarks Bushacre Boots for $53 Shipped

UPDATE: Word is these might not be the exact same as what Amazon and DSW sells? According to reader Pedro S. “The newer one is similar to the leather of the Nordstrom 1901 Barrett Chukka in brown leather but with more of a shine look to them.” Might even have some purplish tones in there? So, be aware. Still gonna keep it in the $1500 wardrobe since Pedro said they’re still a solid deal.

Huge thanks to Joseph M. for sending in the style tip on this sale, and specifically these desert boots.

Just featured yesterday in Part II of the $1500 wardrobe, these are timeless, super versatile, casual classics that aren’t gonna go out of style any time soon. And $45 pre-shipping is an awfully good price, being that Amazon usually carries them for around $70.

Update: The dark brown as seen on the older model of… dark brown.

These are the Bushacre. Not the “original desert boot.” And unlike the original desert boot, the sole on these can be dressed up a touch. Not much, but a touch. The original desert boot has a natural crepe sole. That means more texture for the O.D.B., and boy does that crepe get dirty quickly. Even though the original desert boot costs more, some see its crepe soles as a deal breaker, and thus, plenty actually favor these bushacres.

Shipping isn’t free at Nordstrom rack, and it’ll cost $7.95 for US customers if you don’t end up tripping the $100 threshold with further purchasing. You’re also on the hook for returns, unless you can get em’ to a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack near you.

And yes, you can bet we’ve updated the price and running tally for the $1500 wardrobe. Gotta take the savings if they’re there, no?

That’s all. Carry on.