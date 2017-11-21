Best Looking Affordable Outerwear – Fall/Winter 2017

One of the best things about fall and winter is that you get to wear your favorite coat almost every day. A good coat is like a good suit. Put it on and you feel almost invincible. The following options should help most of us get that feeling for a relatively affordable price (some are more affordable than others). Sizes are noted below. Head here to get an idea as to the height/weight of the fella (hi) in those shots. A WARNING: Many of these picks are on the higher end of what many of us here on this site consider “affordable.” Why? It seems like this year the lower end stuff just isn’t delivering for the price. Your mileage may vary of course, and if you’ve got a tip on something cheap that’s worth the dough (and can keep you warm and dry) send in those scouted bits of outerwear to: joe@dappered.com.

Impressive 85% merino wool, 15% cashmere fabric. They label it as heavy weight, but I think it’s more of a middle weight. Not super flimsy like UNIQLO’s coat though. Camel option is a nice, deep & rich caramel color. Fully lined. Substantial buttons. Will go on sale every so often. Size shown is a 40R, and they suggest sizing up if you’re gonna wear it consistently over a suit or blazer. I’d agree with that assessment. Seems to be more of their slim cut than their contemporary cut.

This thing is something else. Discovered last year, and getting more run this year because it’s that good. Incredible 90% wool, 10% cashmere Italian Fabric. Extra ticket pocket on the right side. Lapels don’t dip quite as low other topcoats, which some might prefer. No covered placket here, which makes it a bit easier to button up quickly. Flap pockets, but they’re angled, and thus, easier to use to keep your hands warm. Spendy, but can go on sale. Like, now. It’s 20% off. Size shown here is a 40R on 5’10” / 185 lbs.

Ahh Costco. Where you can buy tires, t-bone steaks, and surprisingly solid clothing… if you’re willing to dig a bit. These topcoats are manufactured in China, but they use Italian wool blend fabric. Shell makeup is 60% Wool, 20% Cashmere, 19% Nylon, and 1% Other fibers. Inner bib is removable. Sized in more exact chest sizes, instead of the ballpark S/M/L. Big thanks to Mandeep M. for the tip!

An ultra light. Very soft fabric, but also extremely light in weight. Not gonna be that warm. So be prepared to layer. Or? The perfect lightweight but still super handsome topcoat for those that live in warmer climates. Size shown is a medium on 5’10” / 195. Four colors to pick from.

Leans heavily casual, but this is one rugged lifer of a coat. Made from their cover-cloth/waxed/oiled cotton material. Nice and substantial. Incredible construction and attention to detail. Super heavy duty hardware. Moleskin collar that stands up just fine against the wind. Interior draw string can be cinched to keep the wind out/create a little more shape. The one drawback? It collects lint and fuzz and pet hair like crazy.

J. Crew gets a LOT right about their Dock Peacoat. A touch longer than most peacoats (good for protecting your blazer or suit jacket tail), plus those chest high hand warmer pockets are extremely convenient. More of a straight fit. Some super slim guys might find them to be a bit boxy. Will go on sale from time to time.

One of the better, casual jacket deals out there. Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement. Could drop even further this upcoming weekend?

Not a traditional cold weather overcoat. The exterior is waterproof, all wool, Italian performance fabric. Seam sealed with a bright blue interior and just the back yoke is lined. Might be worth keeping an eye on if you live in a warmer climate. The next time they take another 15% – 25% off their sale section, it could drop into worthy-investment territory.

The color and pattern won’t be for everyone, but there is a certain old-school Sherlock Holmes thing going on here. 50 poly, 40 wool, 10 rayon. Much more textured than the smooth and soft Italian wool blend car coat (which, we’ll get to later on). Size shown is a medium. Note that BR appears to have expanded their silhouette on outerwear this year, specifically to make it easier to layer up. So, no more fighting to get your damn coat on because the arm holes are too tiny to get over a suit jacket or sportcoat. Price above reflects 40% off, plus, the extra 10% off they’re running today.

Lighter in weight than some other quilted jackets, but the design stands out for all the right reasons. Has cotton in there as the base to eliminate that shine that all poly/synthetic can bring. Dead simple. Seems to lean more olive in person. Digging the brass tone hardware.

The real deal, for the real slim fellas. Remember, outerwear needs to FIT over a few layers underneath. So, if you’re a normal/athletic body type, these might be too tight of a squeeze. Made in the USA from a Canadian wool blend. Hearty. Tough. An investment, but something you’re gonna have for a very, very long time.

Not cheap, but you’re getting F&T’s USA Made quality, super soft moleskin, and a well designed shirt jacket. A nice in-between layer, or, something extra to throw under an overcoat or parka. Huge fan of the vertical hand warmer pockets.

Spendy to start, but does seem to get included in various codes and promos. Might be something to keep an eye on for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Italian wool/cashmere blend. True to size, so, if you wear a 40R in their Ludlow, get a 40R coat. It’s designed to slip over the suit. Looks like the Crosby fits are all but gone… for now?

Quilted jackets are awesome, but what if you’re the type that prefers natural matte fibers over the shined up poly stuff? Here’s your jacket. Well, jackets actually. Plural. Since this year they’ve added a navy wool option. Expecting these to get a nice discount in the coming days.

From their “Essentials” line. Soft wool, classic shape, and plenty of width to those lapels. Ships and returns for free being that it’s Suitsupply.

Great, mid weight fabric. Doesn’t feel flimsy or like a garbage bag in the least. Maybe not gonna be warm enough for winter, but can pull plenty of duty on the odd warm days, or, if you don’t live somewhere frigid. Plus, a basic mac like this is a must for spring and early fall.

JC Penney hasn’t changed these much, if at all, over the last few years. It still feels like the super soft wool used on their camelhair blazers, the shoulders have a little bit of structure but aren’t too boxy, and the slash pockets at the waist are well placed. Wool/Poly blend. Just about knee length. They have tended to run a bit larger than other topcoats. Always on sale. Going to be noticeably warmer than the UNIQLO topcoat, but won’t be overly toasty either.

Huge fan of this thing. Lambswool sleeves/back and a medium-weight quilted front panel. A (much) cheaper version of what 007 wore in SPECTRE in the Alps scenes. Black is currently sold out, but Nordstrom Rack has navy, charcoal, green, and more.

Huge thanks to reader Ryan N. for sending in the tip and pic of their new camel wool blend topcoat. Fabric is 66% wool, 27% poly, 5% acrylic, 2% other. Size shown on Ryan above is a small on 5’9″ 155 lbs. Coat is also available in black.

Definitely a bit boxier in person than on their site, but still a really nice coat. And different. Not the norm for sure. Short sherpa shawl collar. Somewhere between a rugged barn jacket and bomber mix throughout the rest. Available in plaid or grey. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/195.

Gets a LOT of things right. Terrific fabric, despite the mix being a pretty standard 80% wool / 20% Nylon. Soft and smooth. A good depth to it for warmth, but still flexible. Big fan of the slanted hand pockets. Size shown is a medium on 195. Available in camel, navy, or charcoal. Will drop to $189 if BR does a 50% off sale for Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

The annual nudge to go check out your local surplus store if you’ve got one nearby. There were a lot of peacoats & topcoats from wheelhouse retailers that were tried on and could have made this list, but most cost more than an Army/Navy surplus coat,without delivering equal quality or better looks. Most surplus stores carry high quality, usually made-in-the-USA outerwear. Feel free to swap out buttons if they’re too showy (like on the bridge coat on the right). Both of the coats shown here were found for the low $100s.