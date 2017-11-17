Ranking States by Food, Why no Tails on your Turkey, & Stranger Things 2 Paperbacks

UH, WOODSTOCK? Dat the bird?

THE BIRD: My father’s favorite part of the bird is no longer in fashion. My father also was of a generation where these were something to compete for.

WINNING: Even if you don’t like their food, this is pretty damn cool.

AT HOME AND ABROAD: While this story is from England, it would seem that the same thing is happening here? I am genuinely curious to know if something similar happened with other technological advances.

FOOD AND YOU. Or, at rather, how your state ranks when it comes to food and drink. And over here you can see what your state is most famous for food-wise.

Brazillian illustrator Butcher Billy (previously featured here) re-imagined all of Stranger Things Season 2 as beat up 80’s influenced paperback book covers. See all of them here. And he didn’t stop there.

PERSPECTIVE: I can vouch for a couple of these. The Mona Lisa was almost shocking, in context. And with so many people trying to get a look, it was kind of a bummer. But, thrilling at the same time. Stonehenge was simply phenomenal regardless of the size, which didn’t seem so small in my mind.

AROUND THE WORLD, AROUND THE WORLD: Or, maybe not. Some things I am not meant to understand. Ever. It’s easy to make jokes (and I have) but this is just baffling.

TRAGIC: This is truly depressing. A country without governance.

SPEAKING OF GOING BACKWARDS: This is also depressing. Hard to ignore the timing of these stats.

Once again our most excellent friend from Houston, Eric H, steps up with his 46th week of contributing some excellent clickables. We are grateful. No really, it means I can spend more time re-watching Stranger Things season 2. Again.

MARKETING 101? I tip my hat you Stove Top. These things sold out instantly. Because of course they did.

TURKEY TIME: Are you carving it correctly? I know I wasn’t. This is pretty helpful. It is also a reminder that good knives are a must.

GIGGITY GIGGITY GIGGITY! The good news and the not so much.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ERIC AND MYSELF? I would run so far away from this while Eric, being a socially adjusted upstanding member of the community, would have a blast.

DON’T GO INTO THE WATER? On the one hand this is super cool. On the other, shudders. Speaking of shudders, absolutely horrifying. And I am not being hyperbolic. At all. Nasty stuff but kind of fascinating.

COMING SOON: Robots that may or may not kill you. I mean, this guy could knock you over. Maybe. But you DON’T have to clean up after it so, it evens out?

CONSUME! I never realized tots was ‘sposed to be fancy and stuff. | I understand that this stuff is all the rage, and Eric having forwarded to me confirms that.

GIGGITY GIGGITY GIGGITY! You might not die while having sex, but you can pop an eyeball. So to speak.

SURPRISE? Not really. But still, it’s enough to make one stop and think about all of our smart assistants. And then there’s this bit Eric H. passed along regarding Facebook. Facebook knows everything. EVERYTHING.

MEANWHILE, IN AUSTRALIA: Seems like some people are NOT amused by their fellow citizens. Is it much ado about nothing? Or grounds for sour grapes?

ABOUT THOSE ROBOTS: Some people would have us believe they are not to be trusted. This seems prudent?

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK? They keep adding new skills for Alexa.

INCOMING! Heads up: Red Band trailer.

