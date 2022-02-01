The Best in Affordable Style from the Month(s) that Was – Dec ’21 & Jan ’22

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

J. Crew didn’t even wait around until after Christmas to start their after Christmas blow out. More or less expired now, but they ran a few weeks of on again, off again, extra 50% or 60% off sale items codes. 484 Slim chinos for $26. Flannel shirts for $24. Wool shawl collar sweaters for $50 – $60. And the steal of them all…

Back to J. Crew for this one. That’s gonna be a hard price to beat for a good, well fitting (but not overly tight) insulated peacoat. Have puffers really taken over the world that much? Is that why J. Crew had excess stock to sell after the holidays? Whatever the reason, applause to those who were able to snap up a steal. Full price for those things is $298, with the every so often 40% off deal dropping them just under $180. So $80 – $100 was a real steal.

Happened during AE’s own after-holidays-blowout extra 30% off sale items deal. USA crafted cap toes with some real eye catching flourishes, in a sober goes-with-almost-anything brown. $175.

Cold because of the styling. Also cold because if you didn’t win it, you couldn’t buy it. Because they’re sold out.

Dappered was created, in part, because my first real suit was a lighter gray, Macy’s sourced, Ralph Lauren something or other with beige and blue pinstripes. It was overpriced, hard shouldered, poor fitting, and ill suited for pretty much all my suiting needs. I looked like the 3rd string sports anchor on a small market TV station circa 2005. BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE. Don’t be like me. Yes there are exceptions, but this order of which suit to buy first, second, and so on, would have saved me a ton of money in my 20s. Again, don’t be like me.

With examples of, and the pros and cons of each.

Not sure when tucking a shirt in became a bridge too far (just on some days), but… yeah. Suit up, over a polo. It’s not a t-shirt, but it’s not quite “look how stylish I am” turtleneck-territory. Long sleeve, smooth polo. Just right.

Y’know, like half the stuff we all bought during the J. Crew sale. (*sorry*). Look, we all have one or seven of these things collecting dust in our closet. That style of shirt or type of shoes or color of pants we just. don’t. ever. wear. Yet we keep thinking “no THIS time it’ll be different!”… be honest with yourself. Past is often prologue.

Holy pantalones these are not remotely the same. Not the same in fit, fabric, or feel. Head here for Jason’s full review.

Usually the words “sleek” and “knit” don’t go together, but in this case an exception gets made. Pretty much Batmobiles for your feet.

“Oh baby I like it rawwwww.

Yeah baby I like it rawwWWWWWW.”

Geeze, remember the holidays? They seem so depressingly long ago. What a time each year, when everyone slows down a bit, waves to their neighbors, and listens to Burl Ives and Bing Crosby. How sweet.

Now it’s wall to wall pumping iron to this stuff while hoping my neighbors get fleas from their dogs because THEY JUST LET THOSE DAMNED HOUNDS CRAP IN THE STREET AND THEY NEVER PICK UP THE TURDS.

“But it’s cold out. The poop just freezes.”

You’re a neanderthal who is incapable of self governance.

You can try to keep it stylish (like over here), but when it’s flat out arctic/bomb cyclone/blizzard x 100, just wear the snow bibs. Amazon makes weirdly good ones for cheap. A large fits my 5’10″/185 pretty close to perfect. They’ve got some insulation, so they’ll keep you warm and dry as you PICK UP THE FROZEN DOG TURDS YOUR NEIGHBORS LEAVE IN THE STREET. rrrrrrrrRRRRRRRARHHHHH MORE RAGE CURLLLLZZZZ.

For those that have champagne taste in watches, but don’t want to spend magnum levels of cash, Christopher Ward is probably your brand. And when one of their super rare sale events rolls around, you gotta be quick. Because those Swiss made watches move lightning fast. Still not cheap though. That GMT was going for $843. Nearly new, and still supported by their free shipping & returns and regular warranty. Pretty terrific when compared to the big luxury brands.

They’re now back “up” to $350, which still feels like a deal, but during the extra 30% off sale Bonobos ran a few weeks back they dropped way down to the mid $250s. That’s J. Crew Factory Thompson level. Sold as separates. Not final sale at post time. Limited sizes though at present when it comes to the trousers.

Originally part of our last minute gift ideas round up, there’s no need to have this limited to the holiday season. This could take the form of dog walker, a mobile car detailer, a yard service, a handyman repair. Think of the chores your gift recipient normally tackles on the weekend, and pay to have someone else take care of that chore for a weekend. Even if he genuinely LIKES doing these chores (like dog walking or cleaning), give him the gift of time that he can use for, y’know, something else. For a change. Even if it’s tackling another chore he’s been meaning to get to. Photo via Merritt Thomas on Unsplash.

White’s has a proud history making dependable boots for the likes of loggers and firefighters. So they can get pretty expensive. Because those guys and gals need the best possible footwear. For the rest of us, there’s this new lifestyle line. And? Pretty pretty good! Still made in the USA, tough, and well built.

For those who make multiple “cardboard only” trips to the recycling center each month. Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium can be a surprisingly solid place for men’s casual clothes. If you know where to look, and what to surround it with from other brands and retailers. Five outfits, all based on the fall and winter line from Amazon’s Goodthreads line.

Best Sweater, Best Suit, etc. Conference Championship shine lasts but a couple of weeks. The Dappy is forever.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.