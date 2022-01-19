Style Scenario: Wearing a polo with a suit

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Wearing a polo with a suit is for guys who’d like to wear a turtleneck with a suit, but just don’t think they can pull off wearing a turtleneck with a suit. As long as your fit and fabric are spot on (keep it trim and minimalist), it can look pretty debonaire. Almost Clooney-esque. And in the hyper-casual world of (one day post) pandemic, it’ll help you wear your suits more. Don’t overthink it, like you I do with the possible turtleneck.

The Suit: Suitsupply Mid Grey Lazio Suit – $399. From their nicely affordable “wardrobe starters” line. Suitsupply’s suits have Italian fabrics, a half canvas construction AND they ship and return for free.

The Long Sleeve Polo Shirt: Charles Tyrwhitt Smart Long Sleeve Polo – $109, (or $49.75 each if you buy 4). HOW much? These were just $89, and even then that seemed steep. Boy inflation/shipping costs/etc. is wreaking havoc over at Charles Tyrwhitt. But they really are perfect for this style scenario. Not reaching for a casual golf polo or washed slub jersey here. No sir. These have a super smooth cotton reminiscent of the silky BR Luxe Touch fabric. Hidden button down collars keep that nicely substantial collar under control. And the sleeves have shirt-style button cuffs. Know these polos CAN shrink up in the dryer. Lay flat to dry. Tumble dry at your own risk. I accidentally tumble dried one of mine, and it shrunk up about an inch in length. I still wear it, but yes… be careful. Also worth a shout is the Rhone Delta Pique. Also has a hidden button down collar, and those are tech fabric. $75 if you buy three. Cheaper options would be this from Lands’ End or this sweater Polo from BR, but the collars won’t behave like they will with the CT or Rhone.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses – $96.60 ($161). Back on sale in the slick Havana brown frame + Blue lens color combo. Ships and returns for free. For something cheaper, try the new Target Goodfellow Acetate line. These over here would do nicely for thirty bucks.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports SRPE67 – $206.25. One of the many nice things about the polo w/ a suit “look” is that you can wear sportier watches. Like this one. On sale at Amazon via a 3rd party, but fulfilled by Amazon at post time. If you want to go through an authorized dealer, try Macy’s and wait for a sale. Full review of the gray option can be found here.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A reversible brown to black. “Two belts” for the price of one. Because it is one. Sleek and dressy. Ships and returns for free.

The Boots: Vintage Foundry Norman Plain Toe Leather Chukka – $99.97. Sold by Nordstrom Rack. No idea about the brand, but they look sleek enough to pass with a suit during the crummy weather of winter. You don’t want a desert boot style chukka here. No crepe sole. That’d look weird with a suit (I can hear the naysayers now: “yeah well, a polo looks weird with a suit too”… lighten up, Francis). Yet a dressed up chukka, while dressed down compared to a pair of dress shoes, plays well with the dressed down (but still kinda dressy) smooth polo. Got all that? So some high/low stuff going on here. Want something nicer? Try the Allen Edmonds Hamilton Oxford Boot. On sale right now for $175 when the extra 30% off hits in your cart.

The Socks: Made in the USA Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Navy Over the Calf Socks – $22.50. Cooling in the summer, but will also keep you warmer in the winter. That’s the magic of wool. Breaking the rules here and going with contrasting socks to the trousers. But they match the polo, so there’s the tie-in.