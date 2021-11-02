In Review: The New $30 Target Goodfellow & Co. Upgraded Acetate-Frame Sunglasses

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves safely going to concerts again with his wife, and loves being a dad.

Target’s website continues to baffle me. Why do they hide the good stuff sometimes?

I just so happened across these browsing the site a few weeks ago, which is a shame, because these should absolutely be front and center on Target’s accessories page. They’re that good. They are not cheap feeling, flimsy, or rickety. And they’ve got the details to back up that upgraded feeling.

The tortoiseshell square keyhole frame. Lenses are listed at 51mm.

140mm wide, if that helps.

For a measly three Hamiltons, you get a pair of high-quality, smooth acetate frames, with wire-supported temples and five-barrel hinges, similar to what’s used in Warby Parker and other higher-end shades. The result is a much better feel and weight. They feel durable, clean easily, and the lenses have surprisingly good optics, and don’t flex easily. Not polarized, but that’s not surprising at the price point.

Plastic on plastic? Not here. 5 barrel hinges with wire reinforced temples.

Picking them up, you’ll notice the feel is different from cheap frames. Not burdensome, but not airy or flimsy. Solid. The wire-reinforced temples slide on and off easily, and the molded nosepiece is extremely comfortable, even for long sessions of wear. In my experience, the heavier build and wire temples help them stay in place, so you’re adjusting less. The five-barrel hinges open and close smoothly and securely, and the machining on them seems tighter than standard three-barrel hinges, making them less likely to loosen on you over time. They really did nail all the little details. I’m no shades-snob, but to me, this is a premium-looking and premium-feeling item, especially for the price.

More than a few different styles to pick from.

All of this means nothing, of course, if the frames themselves aren’t timeless and style-forward. Yet again, Goodfellow nails it here, with 4 classic shapes across 10 total color/frame combinations, including the tortoiseshell square keyhole frame shown at the top of the post, the green round frame shown below, and 8 other classic color/shape combos. Also, there’s no visible cheesy branding on these (at least on the two pairs I purchased? Seems to be the case across the entire line). No unnecessary, distracting logos. Sizes vary by style, with lenses ranging from 51mm to 53mm.

The green round frame. Listed as 52mm for the lens.

Seems wider than the 138mm Target lists.

Did I mention they come with their own microfiber spring-top case?

Let’s be honest, I (the Ryan guy) wax ecstatic about Goodfellow & Co. constantly, but to me this is pretty unbelievable stuff for just $30. I mean, you can grab THREE for less than the price of ONE Warby Parker pair. Shipping took a little over a week, and they’re not available in stores (yet?), but don’t pass these up if you’re looking for sturdy, affordable frames. Will definitely be recommending these in future Style Scenarios!