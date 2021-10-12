In Review: Target’s Goodfellow & Co. Fall Roundup 2021

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves safely going to concerts again with his wife, and loves being a dad.

I always jump at the opportunity to do these Goodfellow & Co. roundups, because I stand firmly behind what Target is, and has been, attempting to do in the space of affordable style staples at fast-fashion prices. We’ve seen them dabble in some truly daring patterns, textures and features in seasons past, so how will this fall’s slate look, especially when the overal “dressiness” of the world has dropped down a notch? Will they lean more casual, or will we see the strong “style” options outweigh the “fashion” ones? Here we go!

SIZING NOTE: I’m 5’9″ / 155, all tops shown are a size small (but since Target still can’t decide between “Standard” and “Regular” fit, I’m ditching those monikers this year). Jeans are 30×30, while the joggers are an XS. Socks are extra medium.

Wouldn’t be a Goodfellow seasonal review without a henley kicking us off, right? Nice 4-button placket, not too deep, and comes in 8 colors. Unfortunately, the sizing made this one a swing and a miss for me. These seem at least a size too big, but there’s nowhere for me to size down. Why does it seem like almost all waffle henleys end up a little bit looser in the fit? The waffle texture is great, and it’s really comfy, but unless you’d like to go for a swim, size down if you can.

Excellent, versatile denim shirt, but without the “snaps” that often come with denim shirts, which makes this one play more like a chambray. I really like this idea from Target, because snaps can scream “cowboy wannabe” when done wrong. Not here. There’s just enough marl to the fabric here on the black option to keep it visually interesting, but not so much so that you go overboard (looking at you grey option). Just an all-around, easy-to-pair, fall-ready staple.

I wore a size S in last fall’s sweater-knit joggers, which were initially a big hit for me. With each wear, however, they got a little bit looser, until right before washing they would look more “sweatpants” than “joggers.” As such, I decided to size down this year. As you can see, sizing down gives a much more form-fitting, but far from constricting, fit. There’s plenty of movement, no pulling across the front, and you end up with a trim fit when they “loosen up” rather than swimming in them. The pintuck (stitched line down the front of each leg) is super sharp, and makes your outfit look that much more put together. And my favorite, DOUBLE back pockets this year! On sale through today, 10/12/21 as part of a “deal days” promo.

Full disclosure – I don’t love the pre-distressing. But, contrary to what some reviews would say, there is barely any at all. No obvious whiskering, no frayed seams, none of that. Just some unassuming “scratches” on the front pockets. So I say, who cares? This is a dang comfortable jacket. It’s got that little bit of stretch that I LOVE from my favorite black denim jacket. It doesn’t feel rigid, it feels at home when you slide it on. And yes, I did end up welcoming last year’s sherpa denim into my closet as well. I’m no denimhead, not by a long shot, but Target’s offerings seem to make wearing denim approachable.

A cotton blend, to be sure, but these are really comfortable and the slight waffling helps keep some air circulating around. Comes in the pictured monochrome blue pack, as well as a monochrome gray and monochrome tan pack.

This is a solid jacket, but the colorblock sleeves (plus ripstop texture and bright silver/nickel hardware), means the rest of your outfit has to dial back a bit. Useful sleeve pocket and handy snap front pockets, as well as a hidden inner pocket, can help stash some stuff, and the double zipper helps dial in the fit. But, don’t be duped by the “lightweight” moniker. When I think “lightweight,” I think, “single-layer,” but this is definitely lined a bit. It makes it more cozy and fall-ready, but c’mon Target, these naming misfires have to stop.

Speaking of naming miscues, this “canvas” chore shirt is nothing of the sort. It’s much closer to a sweatshirt material than canvas. There’s no rigidity whatsoever, so if you purchase expecting that, you would be disappointed. As for the fit, even for a chore coat, I found it very boxy. At least the buttons are larger than the Spring version, and there are few colors to choose from (some of which are actually canvas!).

A personal aside: Target’s outerwear seems to be $39.99 across the board this year. That in mind, I was mildly disappointed that there wasn’t (at time of this posting) a bigger swing piece at a higher price, like the full-length wool blend topcoat of a few years ago, or even just a solid peacoat or duffle coat.

TEXTURE! Oh baby. You don’t see mini-patterns like that much on basic tees, especially not with a chest pocket. Usually they’re too garish or too plain. This is subdued, quiet, but really can make the difference as a base layer. Target really brings their basics up a notch.

Dark blue jeans ground your outfits as a “neutral,” but for true neutrals you can pair with almost anything in your fall wardrobe? Look no further than grey and black. Each of these pulls some serious fall duty in different ways. Light grey is unexpected, especially in a solid and un-distressed finish, and pairs with just about anything you can throw at it. Black fits everything else, and they’re both ridiculously comfortable due to the built-in stretch. Most of my jeans are now Goodfellow. Highly recommend these.

Back-to-back titles for the lightweight pullover sweater, last year’s defending champ!

Goodness, do these folks know how to make a beautiful, comfortable, and versatile light sweater. Doesn’t hurt that camel is totally in this year. Look at that texture! Lightweight enough to wear by itself, but camel is one of those colors that so easily elevates the rest of your outfit. It adds a richness, a luxuriousness even, to your wardrobe like not many colors can. Big tip of the cap to Target for not only making this, but for starting the bidding at just 20 DOLLARS. Just a few bucks more than the henley. Ridiculously kind.

