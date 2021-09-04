4 Colors to Work into your Fall / Winter Wardrobe

Many are just fine with sticking to their blue, charcoal, brown and black rut when the weather turns to cold and dreary. But others wouldn’t mind an injection of something more colorful now and then. Gone are the flashy colors of summer seen at the Kentucky Derby Party and the Catalina Wine Mixer (nsfw language). But that doesn’t mean you still can’t pick a few retina-grabbing shades off the spectrum once fall hits. It’s just a matter of leaning on deep, richer tones, instead of the glaring primary colors. Here’s four to work in, right now, and on into the upcoming months.

Camel

What it goes well with: Dark blues, Greys, Dark Greens, and even Black (think black & tan)

In a sea of black, navy, and charcoal, camel stands out. When it comes to topcoats, even cheap camel topcoats can look super luxurious. But don’t limit your use of camel to outerwear. Other torso options include sportcoats and sweaters. For your bottom half, try to find a pair of rich looking chinos, 5-pockets, or cords in camel, then go for it. And camel as a shade doesn’t have to be super pale. It can be a bit deeper, darker, and richer. It’s got range. It’s got chutzpah. It spits. (or, spits *nsfw lyrics*).

Light or Medium Grey

What it goes well with: Dark blues, Charcoal, Burgundy, Brown, Black, Greens… just about everything

So where’s the color? Some of us would argue that in terms of style, grey is in fact a color. And it becomes more noticeable the further you get from almost-black-charcoal. Meanwhile, there’s also the Greys that have slight hues of cool blues, turquoise, or green in them. Think slate.

Burgundy / Dark Red

What it goes well with: Dark and Medium Blues, Greys, Tans, Greenish/Brown (think tweeds)

Leave the fire engine red to good ol’ St. Nick. Not a lot of guys wear any kind of red (ranging from pink to burgundy). But Burgundy & Fall go hand and hand. Need proof? Look at the leaves on the trees. If you really think you’re not down with wearing red, start small with a scarf or a pair of socks or a belt (no, a burgundy belt doesn’t have to match your brown shoes perfectly). You’ll be surprised how easy it is to wear this shade of deep dark red.

Olive / Forest Green

What it goes well with: Dark Blues, Greys of all kinds, Burgundy around Christmas, Brown

Mint and Kelly green were for the warmer months. Now is the time when you can easily start working in the darker, more earthy greens. Olive leans warmer, while forest green is cooler. The perfect pairings for these shades of green are blues and browns. So dark wash jeans + brown leather boots = a big win when worn with green.