How to Wear It: Amazon’s Goodthreads Men’s Fall/Winter 2021
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic, timeless pieces. Since we respect science here at Dappered, here are five, clickable outfits mostly comprised of this year’s fall collection from Amazon’s house brand Goodthreads. Head here for an in-depth review of a few key pieces from the collection, many of which are featured below.
Outfit 1: From (Smart Casual) Office Hours to Happy Hour
Goodthreads: Light Indigo Raglan Tee – $25, Shawl Collar Sweater – $36, Bedford Cords – $31
(Seiko Presage – $400, BR Leather Belt – $65, BR Scarf – $40, Thursday Chelsea Boot – $199)
Outfit 2: Turtleneck Date Night
Goodthreads: Wool Blend Blazer – $83, Turtleneck – $39, Slim-Fit Jeans – $41
(Grant Stone Chukkas – $292, J.Crew Dock Peacoat – $199.50, Orient Bambino II – $161)
Outfit 3: Fire Pit Lumberjack
Goodthreads: Scotch Flannel Shirt – $35, Marled Knit Hat – $16, Waffle Henley – $21, Slim-Fit Jeans – $41, Boot Socks – 3 for $16
(Danner Vertigo 917 Boots – $165, Give’r Gloves – $130)
Outfit 4: Athleisurely Errands
Goodthreads: Merino Blend Zip Hoodie – $61, Waffle Henley – $21, Boot Socks – 3 for $16, Straight Fit Joggers – $42
(BR Dext II Hightop Sneaker – $109, Huckberry Cotton Mask – $8 , J.Crew Tote Bag – $168)
Outfit 5: All Dressed Up, Nowhere To Be
Goodthreads: Lambswool Crewneck Sweater – $39, Indigo Raglan Tee – $25, Bedford Cords – $31
(Greys
Sloot/Blipper Slipper Boot – $108, One of the best bourbons available,
An insightful read, and A hauntingly beautiful musical backdrop)