Steal Alert: Even More New Items added to J. Crew’s Sale + New Reductions

EPIC = Extra 50% off FINAL SALE at J. Crew (expires 1/15)
We’ve spilled so much digital ink over this long running, on again/off again winter clearance event, that at this point Dappered better be getting a 401k match from J. Crew corporate. But for crying out loud they’re at it again. New items added. New reductions taken. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. who apparently has been standing guard over the sale section, waiting for updates, like the flippin’ Knight at the end of Last Crusade. Code EPIC is set to expire today, Saturday 1/5. And everything is final sale so no returns. Off we go with picks. Let’s do this.
484 Slim-fit pant in Broken-in chino – $31.99 FINAL ($79.50)
They’ll sometimes exclude these from regular codes and promos. So to see them on sale AND getting an extra half off cut is a big deal. One of their bedrock, foundational items. All sizes in those three colors shown above, at post time.
Dock Peacoat in Antique Pewter or Navy/Black Herringbone – $99.99 FINAL ($298)
Restocked in Antique Pewter and the Navy/Black Herringbone. Antique Pewter has the full size range (XS, S, M, L, XL) at post time, with Navy/Black Herringbone being restocked in X-Small, Small, and Medium. And somehow the solid navy is coming and going again too in limited sizes. How does one re-stock a final sale item? Beats me. For a size reference, a medium fits my 5’10″/185 frame just right.
Cashmere cable-knit sweater in “Dusty Ivory” – $75.49 FINAL ($198)
Hardly anything looks more “luxe” than an off-white, cable knit sweater. Especially when it’s made from cashmere. An item that isn’t tagged with the “EPIC” code, yet somehow is getting the extra 50% off cut (proof) at checkout.
100% Cashmere sweater-blazer – $118.99 FINAL ($298)
Speaking of 100% cashmere goods getting the sneaky cut… More of a sweater than a blazer. Certainly leans easy. Not sharp and tailored.
Suede gloves with cashmere lining – $36.99 FINAL ($98)
Italian suede. Has one of those tech-compatible doo-hickeys on the index finger, so you should still be able to operate your smartphone while wearing them. Sizes small and medium left at post time. Sorry Mr. Big Hands.
Cotton-cashmere lounge set – $69.99 FINAL ($158)
Sweater not included. Fancy pajamas.
Midweight flannel workshirt – $29.99 FINAL ($89.50)
Lotta flannel season left. Lots. Size selection varies depending on which color/pattern you’re after. But those three shown above had at least a decent size selection at post time.
Wallace & Barnes field vest – $64.99 FINAL ($178)
How very Carhartt-y.
Fair Isle lambswool jogger pant – $24.49 FINAL ($158)
Hyygge incarnate. For twenty five bucks.
Quilted Knit Shirt – $37.49 FINAL ($108)
J. Crew quilted a lot this year. Joggers. Shirts. Slippers.
Quilted Knit Sweatpants – $32.49 FINAL ($108)
Annnnnnnnnnd the matching pants.
Trucker jacket in stretch corduroy – $44.99 FINAL ($128)
A spring layer. Maybe it’s spring-feeling/light jacket weather where you’re at? Again, final sale. No returns. Be careful. Could be great for guys who wear jeans a a lot and want to wear a trucker jacket on occasion, yet don’t because most truckers are denim (and the denim on denim thing isn’t for everyone). Solution? Corduroy.
Slim corduroy dock pant – $32.99 FINAL ($89.50)
A jogger like, drawstring equipped “Dock Pant”. Just in case the Flint & Tinder 365s are too spendy. No elastic cuffs on these. Big thanks to Jim K. for writing in some feedback on these: “They are amaze balls. They fit somewhere in between the 484 and 770 fit which is GOOD because they don’t feel like they will fall off with the elastic waist. I normally take a 33 or 34 depending on measurements and the medium is perfect. I even had my friend sew up the draw string on the outside and put them on the inside to make them a bit easier to dress up with and i’ve been basically living in them.”
Ludlow topcoat in wool-cashmere – $159.99 FINAL ($450 – $465)
One-sixty seems like a lot to take a risk on a coat, but here we are all the same. Coats gotta fit. They gotta go on over other (sometimes bulky) layers with relative ease. You don’t want to get stuck with a coat that you have to fight to get on. So be careful here.
The J. Crew extra 50% off sale items code EPIC is set to expire today, 1/15/22… but really who knows what the heck will happen after that.