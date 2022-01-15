Steal Alert: Even More New Items added to J. Crew’s Sale + New Reductions

We’ve spilled so much digital ink over this long running, on again/off again winter clearance event, that at this point Dappered better be getting a 401k match from J. Crew corporate. But for crying out loud they’re at it again. New items added. New reductions taken. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. who apparently has been standing guard over the sale section, waiting for updates, like the flippin’ Knight at the end of Last Crusade. Code EPIC is set to expire today, Saturday 1/5. And everything is final sale so no returns. Off we go with picks. Let’s do this.

They’ll sometimes exclude these from regular codes and promos. So to see them on sale AND getting an extra half off cut is a big deal. One of their bedrock, foundational items. All sizes in those three colors shown above, at post time.

Restocked in Antique Pewter and the Navy/Black Herringbone. Antique Pewter has the full size range (XS, S, M, L, XL) at post time, with Navy/Black Herringbone being restocked in X-Small, Small, and Medium. And somehow the solid navy is coming and going again too in limited sizes. How does one re-stock a final sale item? Beats me. For a size reference, a medium fits my 5’10″/185 frame just right.

Hardly anything looks more “luxe” than an off-white, cable knit sweater. Especially when it’s made from cashmere. An item that isn’t tagged with the “EPIC” code, yet somehow is getting the extra 50% off cut (proof) at checkout.

Speaking of 100% cashmere goods getting the sneaky cut… More of a sweater than a blazer. Certainly leans easy. Not sharp and tailored.

Italian suede. Has one of those tech-compatible doo-hickeys on the index finger, so you should still be able to operate your smartphone while wearing them. Sizes small and medium left at post time. Sorry Mr. Big Hands.

Sweater not included. Fancy pajamas.

Lotta flannel season left. Lots. Size selection varies depending on which color/pattern you’re after. But those three shown above had at least a decent size selection at post time.

How very Carhartt-y.

Hyygge incarnate. For twenty five bucks.

J. Crew quilted a lot this year. Joggers. Shirts. Slippers.

Annnnnnnnnnd the matching pants.

A spring layer. Maybe it’s spring-feeling/light jacket weather where you’re at? Again, final sale. No returns. Be careful. Could be great for guys who wear jeans a a lot and want to wear a trucker jacket on occasion, yet don’t because most truckers are denim (and the denim on denim thing isn’t for everyone). Solution? Corduroy.

A jogger like, drawstring equipped “Dock Pant”. Just in case the Flint & Tinder 365s are too spendy. No elastic cuffs on these. Big thanks to Jim K. for writing in some feedback on these: “They are amaze balls. They fit somewhere in between the 484 and 770 fit which is GOOD because they don’t feel like they will fall off with the elastic waist. I normally take a 33 or 34 depending on measurements and the medium is perfect. I even had my friend sew up the draw string on the outside and put them on the inside to make them a bit easier to dress up with and i’ve been basically living in them.”

One-sixty seems like a lot to take a risk on a coat, but here we are all the same. Coats gotta fit. They gotta go on over other (sometimes bulky) layers with relative ease. You don’t want to get stuck with a coat that you have to fight to get on. So be careful here.

The J. Crew extra 50% off sale items code EPIC is set to expire today, 1/15/22… but really who knows what the heck will happen after that.