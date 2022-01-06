Steal Alert: Up to 40% off New and Nearly New Christopher Ward Watches

Christopher Ward: Up to 40% off Sale Event
Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.
And now they’ve got a bunch of models on sale.
- C60 Trident GMT 600 V2 – Nearly New – $843.50 ($1205)
- C65 Trident GMT – Nearly New – $759.50 ($1085)
- C60 Trident Pro 600 40mm – Nearly New – $626.50 ($795)
- C65 Trident GMT – Nearly New – $889 ($1270)
- C65 Trident Automatic – $609 ($1015)
- C65 GMT Worldtimer V1 – $789 ($1315)
Some of them are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But some are not. These sales are always a mix. Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day free returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.
Which is nice.
No, Christopher Ward watches are not cheap, but even at full price many view them as a legitimate bargain relative to the high end luxury stuff. And be warned. These things usually move very fast. Christopher Ward’s sale events are super rare. They only happen a couple of times a year. Pretty sure the last time they ran one of these events was (goes back through archive)… July.
But now that we’re in the post-holiday doldrums, perhaps these on-sale watches will be a bit slower to sell this time around. Who knows. January blahs and all that.
That’s all. Carry on.