Steal Alert: Up to 40% off New and Nearly New Christopher Ward Watches

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And now they’ve got a bunch of models on sale.

Some of them are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But some are not. These sales are always a mix. Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day free returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

Which is nice.

No, Christopher Ward watches are not cheap, but even at full price many view them as a legitimate bargain relative to the high end luxury stuff. And be warned. These things usually move very fast. Christopher Ward’s sale events are super rare. They only happen a couple of times a year. Pretty sure the last time they ran one of these events was (goes back through archive)… July.

But now that we’re in the post-holiday doldrums, perhaps these on-sale watches will be a bit slower to sell this time around. Who knows. January blahs and all that.

That’s all. Carry on.