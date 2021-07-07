Steal Alert: Christopher Ward UP TO Half Price Watch Sale

UPDATE: As predicted, these watches went FAST. Still a few left though. Sorry if picks below have mostly sold out.

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And now they’ve got a bunch of models on sale. Some even half off.

And those picks are just a taste. Pretty extensive selection this time around.

Some of them are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But plenty of them are not. They just happen to be part of this sale. It’s quite the sale. And they don’t run many of them.

Still comes with the 60 day free returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

Not cheap, but even at full price they’re a bargain compared to the high end luxury stuff. And be warned. These things usually move very fast. Christopher Ward just doesn’t often offer discounts this heavy. Their sale events are super rare. Just a couple times a year.

That’s all. Carry on.