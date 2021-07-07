Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Christopher Ward UP TO Half Price Watch Sale

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Christopher Ward: Up to Half Price July Sale is live

UPDATE: As predicted, these watches went FAST. Still a few left though. Sorry if picks below have mostly sold out.

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And now they’ve got a bunch of models on sale. Some even half off.

And those picks are just a taste. Pretty extensive selection this time around.

Some of them are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But plenty of them are not. They just happen to be part of this sale. It’s quite the sale. And they don’t run many of them.

Still comes with the 60 day free returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

Not cheap, but even at full price they’re a bargain compared to the high end luxury stuff. And be warned. These things usually move very fast. Christopher Ward just doesn’t often offer discounts this heavy. Their sale events are super rare. Just a couple times a year.

That’s all. Carry on.

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Watches Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »