Best Affordable Style of 2021 – The Sweater

The end of the year means it's time to hand out some awards.

So what the heck is a $200 sweater doing on an “affordable” men’s style site? These things are here because they’re 10x the garment any cheap cotton pullover is pretending to be. They’d also cost 2x as much if they had a fancy brand name on the tag.

Spier can’t keep these chunky merino shawl collar cardigans in stock. And it’s easy to see (and feel) why. The 100% Australian merino wool is “don’t squeeze the Charmin” soft. It frankly leans closer to cashmere when compared to most sheep-shorn wool.

Double-knit collar for that extra “hug” around your traps. Thick buttons. And a fit that shouldn’t leave you feeling like you’re swimming in the thing. There’s room (it’s a “house” style sweater after all) but it’s not oversized. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

They’re handsome. They’re cozy. They’re substantial without being cumbersome. And they’re one of those investment pieces you’ll wear with everything not just because it looks good with everything, but because it feels so great on that you’ll reach for it over and over again.

That is, if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one.

The second production run of colors, which at post time has some scattered sizes left.

