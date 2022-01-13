Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Extra 30% off Sale Items

Winter clearance season continues to roll on and AE is the next up with not an extra 20% off, nor an extra 25% off, but an extra 30% off stuff in their sale section.

These should be first quality goods. No 2nds stuff here, so no $25 restocking fee on returns. If your purchase is north of $100, it’ll ship free. No clue on when this expires. Off we go with the picks…

Not waterproof but man do they look great. And as long as it’s not super bad out, these’ll at the very least be a smart choice for getting to and from somewhere that requires nice clothes (and shoes), yet will grossly outperform standard dress shoes. Studded Dainite rubber sole. Goodyear welted of course. Still made in the USA. Built on the 65 last, so it should fit like a Strand. Also shown at the very top of the post.

Now under $200 and all kinds of right. The warm looking texture of suede goes great with lots of cold weather gear, but many guys are afraid to wear suede in rain, sleet, or snow. These should be fine though. Uppers are made from “Premium Repello weatherproof suede” with some sort of Scotchguard magic. Should keep the suede looking suede-y. And even more importantly, your feet should stay dry. Made in the USA. Goodyear welted. Lug sole.

Mahogany might be #1 in some of our hearts, but Cigar is really underrated. A deep brown that will go with tons of stuff in your closet. A foundation type of dress shoe and color. Made in the USA, $175, Goodyear welted.

Not bad for us being in the thick of boot season. BUT… these are the leather sole option. The Dainite sole ones aren’t on sale. Kinda a bummer if you live in wet weather or snow country.

Redder than mahogany but still a hit. Some “flash” thanks to the oxblood shade, but the simplicity of the classic Park Ave. cap-toe design knocks down the overall showy-ness.

More weatherproof boots here, but they look like anything but bogs or galoshes (full disclosure: I love my bogs). Subtle Dainite studded rubber sole on these, so they can be dressed up a little bit in a smart-casual kind of way. Limited sizes at post time, but some pretty common sizes still left.

Snuff suede looks great with dark wash denim. It also goes great with fuzzy flannels (trousers and suits.) If you’re concerned about what the weather could do to them, gently hit them with some suede protector. Should be good in lighter precipitation. Handcrafted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Now $140. Wild.

Wear them with blue. Wear them with gray. Wear them with charcoal (yes really, give it a shot it looks terrific). Suits, dress trousers, even sportcoats and dark wash jeans. Wear the heck out of them.

Simple cap toe, weatherproof “caper” suede, and flat waxed laces. Casual but still great looking.

80% Wool / 20% Nylon. Skier guy on that sweater is straight out of SkiFree. Watch out for the Yeti.

Burgundy suede makes for a change of pace. Full review of the courtside can be found here, albeit in a different color of suede. Just a heads up that these are “imported” instead of being handcrafted in the USA.

A friendly reminder that Spring is just a couple of months away. And that means spring getaways. Maybe. Get that travel insurance. From their “imported” line of casuals, but these have garnered a lot of really positive reviews. Available in four other colors if blue isn’t your thing.