In Review and Win It: The Huckberry x Timex Navi XL Automatic Arctic

NOTE: These things sold fast. Word is they won’t be restocking either. But we’ve got one. Maybe the last one. You can enter to win it at the bottom of this post.

It is an unapologetic homage to the Rolex Explorer II’s polar white dial and bright orange GMT hand.

Is it a GMT? No. Is it a Rolex? Nope. Is it ten grand? Very much not. Yet they do have some similarities:

They’re wrist watches

They’re driven by automatic movements

You can’t buy either due to shortages

So they’re basically the same, amiright?

41mm case diameter. Japanese automatic movement.

It absolutely feels better than an everyday Timex. It feels lightyears better than one of their budget, rickety quartz watches (which also hold a fond place in many of our hearts). It does not feel like a Rolex. But at 3% the price, it’s not supposed to.

Dive style thickness. Huckberry Tree logo on the crown.

The 41mm case size is sporty, and the 13mm case height is substantial and provides some “wrist presence.” Unlike the GMT Explorer II, the Timex is a dive style watch, with a rotating, 120 click 60 min bezel. Bezel has a little play/wiggle with each “click,” but that’s not unexpected at this price.

Orange seconds hand (not GMT) looks great against the polar arctic white dial.

Water resistance is 100m (which is plenty). And while the crown doesn’t screw down, it’s well protected, feels secure and well anchored at each position, and the Huckberry Tree stamp in the metal is a nice touch. It also handwinds the Japanese automatic movement. It does not hack. Caseback is an exhibition so you can see the guts.

Wrist/mitten shot. Wears nice and comfortable.

Dial is well designed with the applied indices and a big fat triangle at 12. The printed TIMEX logo, 24 hour markers, and AUTOMATIC label at six o’clock are subtle. There’s a lot going on, but that smaller font size helps provide enough open space. It’s easy on the eyes. Crystal is mineral, lume is surprisingly good, and the orange seconds hand is one of the bigger “wink wink” nods to the Rolex. Just one complaint: The bracelet, while nice feeling for a Timex and comes with a double push button clasp, has shiny/polished center links. Nothing overly glaring, but a lot of us prefer matte/brushed on our watches.

Double push button clasp on the bracelet.

Huckberry is all about adventure. And their particular brand of adventure is both gritty and good looking. They don’t do glamping, but you bet your merino-underwear-clad arse they’ll outfit you in terrific looking gear which also performs. Because it has to perform. They sell aspirational but also accessible goods, bathed in crisp mountain air. And that’s precisely what this latest collaboration with Timex accomplishes.

Enter here to win the Huckberry x Timex Navi XL Automatic Arctic shown in the post above. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 1/25/22. Winner will be notified by email. Note that this thing is “game worn” but for the photo shoot only. Regarding the sold out status: word is they won’t be doing restocks. Might be worth keeping an eye on Huckberry and Timex for any potential returns from the holiday season though? Who knows. Bummed they won’t be doing another run of these.