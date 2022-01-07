Steal Alert: J. Crew Dock Peacoats for $100 and NOT final sale

Winter clearance sale-time continues to roll on and this one is a doozy.

J. Crew has just dumped some new stock into their sale section, and their outstanding 80% wool / 20% poly Dock Peacoats are now down to under a hundred bucks in either the gray “antique pewter”, or a navy/black subtle herringbone:

Good size selection at post time. For now.

Classic navy is sold out at post time. Which is a bummer. But the navy/black herringbone is awfully close, and will add a bit of visual texture. And don’t underestimate the gray option either.

I wouldn’t expect these to last long. Especially since they’re not final sale. 80% wool / 20% Polyamide fabric that has some thickness to it but isn’t overly bulky or stiff. Primaloft insulation adds warmth without getting puffy. Authentic straight fit, because it’s a coat and you’re supposed to be able to layer over thick sweaters, sportcoats, or suit jackets. Here’s how a size medium fits my 5’10″/185 lb frame.

Code BIGSALE runs through Tuesday the 11th. Will certainly keep an eye on their sale section for more steal alert worthy items like this.

BIG FAT UPDATE:

Well for bleep’s sake. After further review/scanning of the sale section, J. Crew’s got even more in there. And a lot of it (not all, but a lot), isn’t final sale. Like those topcoats. Which would be great for lying in the grass. Looking at things. (Do not lay in the grass with it and then attempt to return it, c’mon now). Also, the boots, cashmere turtlenecks, and the Varsity Jacket can be returned. Wild.

Returns will cost you a $7.95 return label, unless you can muscle it over to a brick and mortar store and you want to brave whatever is circulating in the air at any given time. And yes, do watch out for Final Sale stuff. Anything tagged with Final Sale can’t be returned.

That’s all.

Carry on.

And again, the peacoat that got this post started.

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185 and it’s pretty close to perfect.

Yes that’s “classic navy”. Which are sold out. But squint and pretend it’s the herringbone option.