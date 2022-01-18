Style Scenario: It’s really cold

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Funny thing about the earth. It seems to be tipped on its axis. Which means it’s cold in the northern hemisphere this time of year. If you haven’t been walloped by a stretch of bitter, icy cold quite yet, don’t worry. You most likely will be (barring certain tropical feeling locations). Here’s one way to work a little style in, as long as your particular brand of polar vortex/winter snow-bomb isn’t -20.

The Coat: PROOF Volt Parka – $257.98 ($368). Not just any down parka. “Three battery-powered heat panels, one at the back and two at the chest… w/ a special metallic lining to help spread and store heat.” WHAT. Almost certainly overkill. Listen, your favorite warm coat and an extra vest underneath will almost certainly do, but… never under estimate the power of a little electric juice on a winter’s day.

The Hat: Huckberry Made in Japan Beanie in Heather Rust – $28. A midweight beanie that’s super comfortable. Acrylic, wool, nylon, and spandex. I’ve worn mine (I bought multiple) in single digits and never felt cold.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Treelines – $58.47 ($89). Glacier goggles! And those shields do easily pop off for wearing the sunglasses just as sunglasses. Shields are there to keep the glare from sneaking behind the frames. That said, they’ll limit your peripheral vision. So don’t get run over by a bus, please. On sale at Zappos.

The Gloves: Backcountry GORE-TEX Snow Glove – $79.96 ($99.95). Goatskin leather means good (almost retro?) looks and solid, relative dexterity, but they’re still lined/insulated and water proof. Best of both worlds here. Don’t mess with your extremities/digits in the cold. Hands are like feet, only attached to your wrists (profound, I know). You need them, and they can get cold and damaged easily.

The Sweater: Banana Republic Heathered Merino Waffle-Knit Sweater – $41.19 FINAL ($129). Waffle texture harkens back to old school long johns, yet made from breathable and warm merino wool. Pro-tip: Don’t ruin that wool comfort by wearing a crummy cotton shirt underneath. Go with a breathing wicking tech style fabric (a favorite workout crew?), or a wool tee if you can afford the cash.

The Watch: Casio Diver Green Bezel – $70ish on a Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $22. Because fumbling for your phone in the bitter cold could end up you losing it in a snowbank. That, and it’s nice to know how long you’ve been outside shoveling.

The Boots: Sorel 1964 Pac Faux Shearling Trim Waterproof Snow Boot – $150. Keep the Daltons on the shelf when it’s bitter, bitter cold. Insulated. Waterproof. The real deal. And they’ve got a classic look to them. Not like the puffy “moon” boots you wore in grade school.

The Socks (not shown): Carhartt Men’s Cold Weather Wool Blend Boot Sock – $10. This is all for nothing if your feet get cold. Protect your feet. Five out of five stars after eight thousand reviews.

The Pants: Lands’ End Moleskin Utility Pants – $26.49 w/ ARCTIC ($69.95). Super soft cotton moleskin, which is thicker and denser than standard chino, plus side tabs for on-the-go waist adjusting. Which can come in handy if you’ve been shoveling for over an hour. Not everyone is gonna like the “utility” style pockets. But the rugged looks play well with the rest of the look. If you’re really going to be out and about in the cold and possible snow? Don’t risk it. Go with snow bibs. I’ve found that Amazon Essentials, weirdly enough, makes a pretty good pair for cheap. Real cheap. And if that cotton moleskin (or any other cotton fabric) gets good and wet, you’ll be good and miserable. Or hypothermic.

The Base Layer: BALEAF (Amazon sourced) Men’s Thermal Running Tights – $30. Eight zillion technical wear companies out there making all sorts of long underwear, and the best I’ve found so far are my fleece lined running tights. The fleece is a light, extra interior layer, the ankles have zippers, and they’re quite comfortable. I’m 5’10″/185, and wear a size large. Thirty bucks on Amazon. Great for early AM workouts. Great under your pants or jeans for a colder than expected day.