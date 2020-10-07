The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – September 2020

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…
Best Sale: Banana Republic 52% off sitewide sale (expired)
Banana Republic continues to look terrific. They might not make the money that Old Navy makes, but? They sure do look the part. BR looks, well, money. Often for steal-alert prices. Like when they go more than half off every now and then. Which was quietly the case earlier in the month. Meanwhile, working on a review of those boots. Standby for that.
Best Steal Alert: Upgraded Leather Stan Smiths for $30 (expired)
Thirty dollars. Those sold out FAST. Not the base model line either, but instead the soft with a bit of texture upgraded leather options. Big thanks to Charles C. for the style tip on that one.
Most Wheelhouse Post: Target Goodfellow Fall Round-up Review
Remember when Target launched Goodfellow & Co. a few years back and we were all wondering if it’d stick/be a success? Pretty sure it’s here to stay. Yes, they still sometimes have sizing inconsistencies, but you’re gonna get that with hyper-affordable clothes. Otherwise, it’s usually a home run from the bullseye folks.
Most Welcome New Arrival: Spier & Mackay’s New Goodyear Welted Shoes – $248
Those whole cuts. Yeeeeah.
Most Pleasant Surprise: The Tie Bar does Merino Sweaters
They’re good. They’re very good. Standby for a full review. But in case you can’t wait: They’re good. Who knew that a shop dedicated to ties could nail the retro-merino sweater look… and more importantly, nail that feel too?
Most concise argument for dressing well: “Is the Suit Dead?”
“The purpose is to project competence and power. Fairly or unfairly, that’s how it works. Clothes are a conduit. Learning how to deploy that conduit requires practice. And practice leads to fluency. Projecting competence and power is a skill that can help prevent you from being held back, as well as give you an edge over competition and adversaries.”
That’s it. That’s the thesis statement. And I can write it 95 more times in slightly different ways (oh and I will, mark my words)… but that’s the reason why you and I and everyone else reading this goofball website seems to give a crap about how they present themselves.
Most convincing VISUAL argument to dress well: Avoiding Pink Eye
Go ahead. Try not to touch or scratch your eyes while watching that.
Most Christopher Nolan like Watch Photos: Lorier Review
Our guy Aaron K. can shoot a photo. That’s for sure. And these things have that dark, menacing look to them to the point that I feel like Christian Bale is gonna step out from behind a lamp post and growl at me.
Crankiest/Most “old man yells at cloud” post: Allen Edmonds new Park Avenue and Strand Sneakers
I feel like a lot of the point(s) were missed here. I’m not saying sneaker/traditional shoe hybrids are all bad (I wear some myself!). I’m not saying Allen Edmonds shouldn’t do this (they already do!). What I AM saying is that the proportions are all off, the price is way too high, and if these muck it up for their classics (like the actual Strand and Park Ave) then it’s another step in the wrong direction for a company some of us, frankly, flat out love and respect. But that doesn’t matter! I don’t think they care. And that’s fine!
Most Honest Assessment of Trousers use in Lockdown: Ryan’s WFH Video Call Style Scenario
Seems ’bout right.
Best Photoshoot Location: The Moon
That picture was not taken on the moon. Also, Interstellar is not about the moon.
Best pic of a well dressed man about to smash his skull open
Tally ho! *splat*
Brand to keep an eye on: Grant Stone
Adam makes some really good points. Full review here.
Best Decanter: Vicara Cerne Wood Mold Glass Carafe – $156
Don’t need a $156 vessel for liquid. Nope. Don’t need it. But holy crap ballz is that thing something. It’s straight up gorgeous. Shaped in natural carob wood molds to reflect the grain of the tree. For the good stuff. Like this or this or this or this if you’re a non-drinker. A quick email to Huckberry customer service, and their subsequent email to Vicara says this thing is lead free. So no leeching of that stuff into your booze. Nice.
Most welcome return: Outerwear!
Coats, vests, etc. It’s a fun time of year. And if it’s still hot where you live? Don’t fret. Coat weather is on the way. Also, both of those style scenarios shown above are by DeJuan, who happens to be a new addition to #teamdappered. And not to be an insufferable cheese-ball, but I (the Joe guy) am legitimately grateful for the team of contributors we’ve got right now. Ryan, Jason, Michael, Adam, Dave, Aaron, and now DeJuan and Paul and Carlon… these guys get it. And I feel straight up lucky they want to be on board for, uh… this. Whatever “this” is. And don’t worry if you think this is saccharine pandering. It’s not. Nobody reads the words anyway, so it’s not like they’ll see this! Ha ha!
Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.