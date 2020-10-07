The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – September 2020

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Banana Republic continues to look terrific. They might not make the money that Old Navy makes, but? They sure do look the part. BR looks, well, money. Often for steal-alert prices. Like when they go more than half off every now and then. Which was quietly the case earlier in the month. Meanwhile, working on a review of those boots. Standby for that.

Thirty dollars. Those sold out FAST. Not the base model line either, but instead the soft with a bit of texture upgraded leather options. Big thanks to Charles C. for the style tip on that one.

Remember when Target launched Goodfellow & Co. a few years back and we were all wondering if it’d stick/be a success? Pretty sure it’s here to stay. Yes, they still sometimes have sizing inconsistencies, but you’re gonna get that with hyper-affordable clothes. Otherwise, it’s usually a home run from the bullseye folks.

Those whole cuts. Yeeeeah.

They’re good. They’re very good. Standby for a full review. But in case you can’t wait: They’re good. Who knew that a shop dedicated to ties could nail the retro-merino sweater look… and more importantly, nail that feel too?

“The purpose is to project competence and power. Fairly or unfairly, that’s how it works. Clothes are a conduit. Learning how to deploy that conduit requires practice. And practice leads to fluency. Projecting competence and power is a skill that can help prevent you from being held back, as well as give you an edge over competition and adversaries.”

That’s it. That’s the thesis statement. And I can write it 95 more times in slightly different ways (oh and I will, mark my words)… but that’s the reason why you and I and everyone else reading this goofball website seems to give a crap about how they present themselves.

Go ahead. Try not to touch or scratch your eyes while watching that.

Our guy Aaron K. can shoot a photo. That’s for sure. And these things have that dark, menacing look to them to the point that I feel like Christian Bale is gonna step out from behind a lamp post and growl at me.

I feel like a lot of the point(s) were missed here. I’m not saying sneaker/traditional shoe hybrids are all bad (I wear some myself!). I’m not saying Allen Edmonds shouldn’t do this (they already do!). What I AM saying is that the proportions are all off, the price is way too high, and if these muck it up for their classics (like the actual Strand and Park Ave) then it’s another step in the wrong direction for a company some of us, frankly, flat out love and respect. But that doesn’t matter! I don’t think they care. And that’s fine!

Seems ’bout right.

That picture was not taken on the moon. Also, Interstellar is not about the moon.

Tally ho! *splat*

Adam makes some really good points. Full review here.