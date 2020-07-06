The Suggestion: Dress up for no real reason

Mrs. Dappered: “You’re gonna walk the dog in a suit?”

Me: I mean, I guess? That’s what I’m wearing today. Should I change?

“All the ladies are gonna ogle you.”

What?

“The older cougars are going to be saying ‘MY! Who’s THAT handsome man in a SUIT?'”

Why do they have to be “older cougars”? Can’t they be young?

“Because if they were young, I’d have to kick their ass.”

I’ll be careful.

Shown at top of post: Suit is a Made in the USA, Regent Fit BrooksCloud unstructured suit. Somehow it dropped to $350 back in February. No lining except for the sleeves. No structure whatsoever. It is VERY lightweight and airy. So, perfect for summer. But not the best if you want something sharper/less rumply/smoother draping/closer fitting. Pants/Legs on the Regent are pretty generous/flowy. But it’s nice to not have my trousers get caught on my calves when I sit… for once. Chukkas are Sanders. Dog is 100% humane society and she won’t tell us her breed mix. She’s also easily one of the best “acquisitions” of my life (even though she really acquired/picked us, instead of the other way around.) You can have all my shoes and suits and watches. I’ll take Matilda.