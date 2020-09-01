Is the suit dead?

So…

It doesn’t look good, for looking good.

Or does it?

Has the pandemic brought about the end for menswear staples like suits, ties, dress shirts, and dress shoes?

Yes. For some.

But that also creates an opportunity for those of us who still favor that sort of look.

Because over the last few hundred years, suits, ties, dress shirts, dress shoes, etc… all evolved for a reason. The lines, the cuts, the fabrics, the layers, the shape, the colors… all of it… it all serves a purpose. The purpose is anything but new. Yet it is the same purpose behind why the leads in Tenet wear this stuff. Now. In 2020.

The purpose is to project competence and power.

Fairly or unfairly, that’s how it works. Now, there’s nothing worse than when someone who doesn’t have the goods, has the clothes, and thinks that’s all they need to do. They are perpetually overdressed, but nothing more. They’re the truest definition of an empty suit.

But if you wear it, wear it well, and can back it up? Then it gets you in. The door. Their heads. Both.

Clothes are a conduit. Learning how to deploy that conduit requires practice. And practice leads to fluency. Projecting competence and power is a skill that can help prevent you from being held back, as well as give you an edge over competition and adversaries.

You’ll have the advantage.

And everyone will know it.