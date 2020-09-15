Style Scenario: Early Fall Casual Layers

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Many men’s style enthusiasts consider fall to be the best time of the year for dressing well. Bring on the boots, corduroy, rich colors, and layering! The cooler weather allows you to dress in layers and bring visual interest to an otherwise basic outfit. You can easily add or remove layers as conditions change throughout the day, which at this time of year, they most certainly will.

The Vest: Target Goodfellow Lightweight Puffer Vest – $24.99. Provides a stylish layer for extra warmth on those cool fall days, but not so heavy that it’ll give you heat stroke if the sun comes out.

The Watch: MVMT The 40 – Rose Gold Natural Tan – $120. My go-to, almost everyday watch. Hard to go wrong with a classic, simple face. If you’re not big on rose-gold, any field watch or even a diver would do just fine here.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Luxury-Touch Crew-Neck T-Shirt – $19.75 on Thursday ($39.50). Friends and Family starts Thursday, so, that’s when it’ll be half off. Cardmembers get early access starting today though. A simple long sleeve t-shirt which looks good on its own just in case you get too warm and want to take off the vest. Burgundy pairs well with the navy blue vest and gives the outfit a pop of color. You could also go with gray, white, or try light blue for a monochromatic look. If you’re a fan of henleys? Wear a henley!

The Jeans: Banana Republic Slim Rapid Movement Denim Jean – $59 on Thursday ($118.00). Classic. Not a super dark, midnight navy shade, but nowhere near stonewashed and light either. Blue. True blue. Dang, was just $47 during a mega sale. But does go for half off during F&F starting Thursday.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt in Brown – $29.75 on… oh you get the idea ($59.50). Yes, even more BR. A simple brown leather belt to match the brown leather shoes. Often (always?) on sale.

The Socks: Smartwool Curated Moto Bear Crew Socks – $11.95 ($19.95). When life provides you with an opportunity to wear socks that have a polar bear riding a motorcycle on them, one seizes that opportunity with both feet. NOT a boot sock. More of a “lifestyle” sock. But that means they should be good for this transitional time of year, but some might find them not as thick as they’d like in the cold months.

The Boots: Red Wing 6 Inch Moc Toe Boot – $280. Or whatever your favorite moc to, work-style fall boot happens to be. Was $168 during the big Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and a total steal at that price. Thinking many of you gents might have picked up a pair during the sale. Made in the USA. Built to last. But there are tons of cheaper alternatives out there.

About the author: DeJuan M. is a husband, father of a 10-year old son and 3-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.