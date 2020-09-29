Best of Threads: What Other People Think, Continuing Debates, and Safety Razors

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

DocDave took things in an athletic sartorial direction by asking the forums members if he should be concerned about what other cyclists will think of his cycling clothes. Because… logos, brands, etc… It was then armedferret chimed in saying to just wear whatever is comfortable, which was echoed by abh159, wsupjs, Galcobar, and Deke who suggested to wear whatever DocDave wants and not care what other people think. Longtime cyclist tankerjohn offered some insight in why matchy-matchy cycling kits are a thing and JohnR came up with a website suggesting some less obnoxious, to his taste, cycling clothes. No word yet on what cycling clothes DocDave settled on. Yes, it’s cycling focused, but the entire “what will other people think?” question does permeate much of menswear. Even by those who claim they don’t care what others think. It’s a hard question to avoid in your head. Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash.

Following up on Joe’s post from the main site, Hebrew Barrister confessed to forum members that he liked the Park Avenue Strand Sneakers, if worn properly. He found agreement from abh159 who said he has “…really grown to like these and other hybrid shoes…” while Evenflow and drocpsu said they will pick up a pair when the price is right. Not all posters were in agreement though. Geo agreed with Joe’s assessment, as did TheManJournals, mebejoseph, and kongmw. Other posters came up with suggestions for a competing shoe. 77Pat provided a couple of suggestions and srlclark suggested a long-wing style might work.

Reading continues to be a popular pastime as forum members shared their books of choice over the summer months. davisan started reading The Witcher after catching the TV show, hyleQueen is reading Arch of Triumph, and Mr. Charles finished reading The Road. Seeing as watches and timepieces are popular topics of discussion, TurnandCoughlin suggested forum members give Longitude a read, thedrake started reading Mississippi Solo: A River Quest, followed by Silver in the Wood, and then Starting Bats of the Republic. Rounding out a summer of reading was Alex.C with Power of the Dog, softlysuited who finished reading The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives In Your Home, and Mr. Charles with Don’t Burn This Book. (Book in the photo above was recommended by Jeremy Anderberg in September’s Best Bets.)

Another forum topic inspired by Joe’s post on the main page. Brent k wanted to hear from forum members regarding the life expectancy of the suit. evenparker suggested that in 20 or 30 years, the suit might indeed be dead. 77Pat still enjoys wearing his suits, although not always with ties, as does mebejoseph. Galcobar gave some insight in suiting during times of economic uncertainty, JT10000 said he’s shifted to a more casual style with remote work, which was echoed by hockeysc23 who said he’s only worn a suit twice since March for interviews. For a contrarian opinion, dc_slicker suggested the opposite would happen as people will be wanting to dress up when they go out, confirmed by Evenflow who said he still wears suits even when not necessary, and CK83 who said suits will be around for a long time.

Neminat wanted some advice about switching from a cartridge razor to a safety razor. bassoonguy was first out of the gate, saying he switched six years ago and never looked back. He was beat by jvargas who’s been using a safety razor happily for eight years, followed by rd27 who made the switch five years ago, and patelsd having done the switch about a year ago. There was some debate about the benefits of switch, with CK83, abh159 and mark4 offering their insights on the pros/cons. evanparker suggested the learning curve might be kind of long, and Mr. Charles said while he did switch to a safety razor about ten years ago he’s been rocking a beard for several years now. Hebrew Barrister rounded out the posts by saying he prefers safety razors as he doesn’t get razor burn from them.

Looking to get rid of that Covid-19 beard and not sure of the best way to go about doing it? Or just looking for some advice, direction, or wanting to connect with some cool guys? If so, then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Thanks to contributor Dave I. for rounding up this months Best of Threads.