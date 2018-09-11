In Review: The Banana Republic Tully Suede Chelsea Sneaker

Part chelsea boot. Part sneaker. And frankly, much, much nicer than I was expecting.

The blending of athleisure and traditional tailored looks is everywhere. Just look at Suitsupply and their drawstring waist band suit trousers. Banana Republic has gotten in on the act too with their knit fabric, super flexible suits. And now they’ve dipped into the shoe realm.

The sneaker parts are quite nice. Good feeling rubber.

These “Tully” Sneaker chelseas should look great with everything from jeans and a sportcoat in an office, to a shawl collar cardigan, t-shirt, and chinos on campus. And thanks to a low full retail price and BR’s constant sales and promotions, they’re gonna fall into the realm of affordable for the vast majority.

Suede uppers were also surprisingly plush. Doesn’t look, feel, or smell cheap.

They also outperform in person. The suede is oddly nice. They don’t smell like chemicals when you pull them out of the box, and the rubberized sneaker bits are solid and springy. Which is good. You don’t want stiff, glossy plastic.

A slim profile but they aren’t artificially elongated. Fit seems pretty true.

Comfort is absolutely there too. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet a little snug out of the box (I’m a borderline E width, but usually take D), but after walking around for a few minutes, they molded to my feet and they were super comfortable. BR touts the use of OrthoLite insoles and something called “Outlast” temperature regulating technology. Whatever that rigmarole means, I don’t know, but I do know that they’re really comfortable.

No, these will never replace my beloved Liverpool Chelseas from Allen Edmonds. But they’re fun. They’re comfortable. They’re versatile. And as the world continues to get a bit more casual with more and more sport-style influences, these hybrids are almost certainly gonna become something plenty of us reach for time and time and time again.