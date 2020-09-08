Steal Alert: 52% off Banana Republic One Day Sale (and lots of fall stuff too)

This appears to be a new thing for BR. Drop a surprise 40% + extra 20% off sale outta nowhere . The math says that’s 52% off. Yesterday? During the holiday? It was 46% off, which isn’t better than their Friends and Family Sale (the bedrock really-good deal BR runs). This? Even better than F&F! Way to go BR to do F&F 1+. Or would that be 2%+?

Deal ends today, Tuesday 9/8. Big thanks to Trevor W. for the tip!

Is it too early to get excited about coats? Look, BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to these things. They’ve been cranking out substantial but not overly bulky or stiff topcoats for years. More than a few of us have a BR topcoat in our closet that we wear with everything during the cold months. Here’s a couple of options for this year.

And now the obligatory camel option. Man, a good camel coat just looks good.

One day, Alden. Or Oak Street. For now? These are eighty five bucks. New arrivals. Haven’t seen them in person yet.

Want to know how to do elevated athleisure? Wear a favorite pair of trim joggers that don’t look too schlubby, and one of these up top. The crewneck and the saddle style shoulder seams anchor it in athletic wear anyway (think vintage sweatshirts). And the Italian merino wool? *chef’s kiss* Would also look plenty good with jeans too.

Huge potential here. All synthetic, but appears to be matte? Four way stretch. Built to move. Could pull a lot of use in the in-between season time.

Sometimes you just want a super simple, incredibly versatile, blucher (not oxford) shoe that you can wear with just about everything. I’m pretty sure that welt is fake, but it’s great looking all the same.

Shell is 89% polyester, 11% spandex, but the body is lined in 100% cotton flannel. Nice. Hidden bungee at the waist to cinch it down for a closer, tapered fit, if that’s what you’re after.

Responsible? Just an empty buzz word? Actually, perhaps it actually has some meaning behind it. 100% extra fine merino wool here.

Listen guys. Just don’t fall in love with wearing these things every day. And I’m still gonna fight for the idea that wearing nicer clothes (and not, y’know, sweat pants) is the right call most of the time.

80% recycled wool, and 20% nylon. That cable pattern is terrific. Also appears to be the sweater worn with the birdseye joggers.

Cheeeeap. 65% polyester, 25% cotton, 10% flax-linen, which is what gives it that marled vintage look.

Obligatory. Full review here.

Early shout out for best casual jacket of the year? Maybe?

Jeans season! Let’s do this. The legend. After over one thousand reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

Inexpensive brogue bluchers. Are they gonna be the nicest shoes you ever buy? Probably not. Are they gonna look pretty darn good and can you wear the heck out of them without being overly worried about messing them up? You bet. Three colors to pick from.

This year’s water-resistant quilted vest from BR. Looks to be a little less puffy than the competition? Which is good! There’s only so much puffer one can take. Avoids the all-poly life preserver look.

100% extra fine merino wool, and BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to merino. Looks like it’s gonna be a good year from crewnecks of all kinds.

Some suede. Some smooth leather. All in a rich brown.

Perfect for walking the dog, or taking a stroll with your S/O, or pushing your kids around in a stroller. Or… neither, if you don’t have a dog or kids or a significant other. The navy color and the dark hardware gives it a pretty sleek look. Pockets. Many pockets.

The 40% + extra 20% seems to work on many a sale item as well? Works on the olive belt here.

100% fall. Autumn-y as autumn gets.

Huzzah for chunky shawl collar cardigan season! And that burnt orange option looks terrific.

Usually excluded from regular, run of the mill, 40% off promos. But not here. 4.7/5 stars after almost 1700 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.

Ooh. Hello. In wool huh? Nifty.

Sweet. Swazer. Action. Pique knit, so it’s got a bit of texture to it. All cotton. Wear the heck out of it. Would look good with jeans in the coming months.

A favorite of our guy Jason. Shown above is an older “light toffee” shade that’s no longer available, but, the “camel” color that is available should fit in just fine. Style scenario that pic was pulled from can be found here.

Newish. A slightly dressier version of their enormously popular 5-pocket traveler pant. This time, cut in a business-ready chino. 98% cotton and 2% stretch. Enormously well reviewed just like the more casual Traveler 5-pocket.

Almost 150 reviews, and 4.5/5 stars. Think of it as a nicer, slightly dressier version of the GAP basic belts.

Extraordinarily well reviewed. BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Great for the office great for anywhere! They look good with sneakers! (See above.)

The 52% off quiet-deal (no code needed) ends today, 9/8.