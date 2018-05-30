In Review: The Banana Republic Core Temp Chino Pant

Looks like I’ve found my new favorite pair of pants.

These are the newest addition to BR’s pants lineup. Constructed from a 55% cotton, 39% polyester, 6% spandex blend, they seem to be the perfect mid-point between a standard all-cotton chino, and a “swish swish”sounding 100% poly tech pant.

Yes, I bolded that on purpose. It’s worth highlighting. They’re rare, and they feel that good.

Size shown here is a 34×30 on 5’10” / 195

These don’t make that “swish swish” sound when you walk, and they also don’t feel like you’re wearing a garbage bag. They’re smooth, a bit slick, and super stretchy. They breathe extremely well and feel lightweight yet not flimsy. They’re much, much lighter in weight compared to their Rapid Movement chinos. Care is easy too. Machine wash, tumble dry.

Flexible and then some!

Also, my quad was freezing up in a mega cramp as this was taken. I’m old.

They’re a perfect pant for the warm weather, and they should do just fine in fall and winter. Especially if you run a bit hot.

The drawbacks are few. So far, they only come in the Aiden slim fit. That’s not the best if you’re someone who has thunder thighs and a badonkadonk. If you do, prepare yourself for pocket “ears” or flare, as the backside struggles to fit to your arse. But even so, they’ll be weirdly comfortable thanks to the whopping 6% spandex that’s been woven in.

The front button is rubberized. Gives them more of a sporty/technical pant feel.

Also, the back pockets don’t button. So if you’re concerned about having your wallet slip out on a train/in a car, these might be a bit risky. I haven’t had any issues yet, but I could see it possibly happening.

Currently available in just one fit (slim) and five colors.

Adding a straight fit plus a light grey and off-white shade would be perfect.

They rarely go on sale, but haven’t been 100% excluded so far. Keep an eye out and you can get them for under $60. Even less if you’re a cardholder and use that extra 10% off BRCARD code.

Newsworthy for those of us that like stretch and good ventilation.

Many are gonna see these as more than just an interesting new addition to Banana Republic’s already well developed stable of chinos. They’re a game changer.

Make them in more fits and all the colors you can BR. Please.