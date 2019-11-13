Style Scenario: The Cold, Classic Fall Day off the Clock

About the Author: Jason P. is a Dappered devotee, having curated the majority of his wardrobe through the site. He is an enthusiast of wool sweaters, chino pants, and affordable automatic watches. In his free time, you can find him at his boxing gym or antiquing with his wife.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. Now that we’ve moved into mid-November, temperatures are starting to migrate from “a bit chilly” to “it’s downright cold.” On those days, and when you have the rare free weekend afternoon without obligation, it can be a powerful refresher to simply do nothing in the comfort of your home. This style scenario tackles how to do that with some refinement. Because, looking good while doing nothing keeps you feeling collected and in a positive state of mind. Enclothed cognition! It’s powerful stuff.

The Sweater: J. Crew Rugged Merino Shawl-Collar Donegal Sweater – $98. Equally at home at the office or, well, at home. This is more refined and comfortable than a hoodie. Donegal flecks adds texture and depth, while the charcoal color allows almost-endless outfit combinations. I love this sweater for providing warmth without weight. Toss it on over a plain tee. It’s often on sale too.

The Pants: Banana Republic Heathered Traveler Pants in Light Toffee – $68 ($98). Even when I’m “off the clock” and plan to spend the whole day inside doing personal business or pleasure, I still like to have something functional on in case I do need to quickly run an errand, stash something in a pocket, or have an unexpected house guest. So pajama pants (despite most having pockets) are out. These traveler pants from BR have great stretch, are lightweight, and move with you whatever you’re doing. Transition from laying down on the couch, to washing the dishes or taking the dog for a walk without having to change. These have quickly become my most favorite pants I own. Yes, even more than my beloved Bonobos chinos.

The Watch: Seiko 5 SNZG11K1 Automatic Blue Dial – $120. Because it’s nice to “lose” your phone on a quiet day off, and it’s also handy to know just how long that nap was on the couch. 42mm diameter here. Cool-blue color. Red tipped seconds hand. Automatic movement. 100m water resistance. Extremely kind price. Would look terrific on a brown leather band.

The Hat: GAP Ribbed Beanie in Black – $10 ($19.95). For when you take the dog for a walk, get the mail, if you need to yell at the neighbor to quiet down, etc. I don’t do the last one. We love our neighbor (Hi, Mike!).

The Belt: TheTieBar Grey Textured Braided Belt – $25. Opting for a braided belt, as the relaxation of the day might mean a looser or more adjustable fit. You might even consider forgoing the belt altogether. If you need a belt to keep your pants up, your pants are too big and it’s time to buy a new pair.

The Slippers: UGG Olsen Slippers – $109.95. It might be brisk both outside, AND inside, so a nice pair of house slippers is welcomed, especially if you have tile or wood floors. These slippers from Ugg surround your feet in soft warmth, and have nice grip on the bottom. Pricey, but supremely comfortable. Let your bare feet be warmed and coddled by the soft wool liner. No scratch here.

The Drinks: Founders’ Canadian Breakfast Stout / North Shore Tea Co. Pumpkin Pie Chai . If you’re taking the day to relax and enjoy some time off, maybe indulge in a nice adult beverage. One great beer option for this season is the annual release of Founders’ Canadian Breakfast Stout, which is a favorite among dedicated craft beer connoisseurs and neophytes alike. This one is a delicious coffee stout that uses the also-exceptional Founders’ Kentucky Breakfast stout as the base. The difference with this version is Founders popped this one in bourbon barrels that previously held maple syrup. This is a true 5/5 for me (you can follow my beer tastings on Untappd @JayPobz). If you’re a beer drinker and find this, grab a few. It won’t be back for a few years.

On the non-alcoholic end of the spectrum, might I interest you in a spot of tea? The Pumpkin Pie Chai from North Shore Tea Co is a perfect blend to warm up with a good book on a cold fall day.

The Book: “The Whiskey Rebels” by David Liss – $12.49. And now, a book to read with your tea or beer. Historical fiction is my go-to genre when I’m looking for a good book to captivate and entertain. It allows me the opportunity to place my mind into a specific moment of history in an enthralling, thought-provoking adventure. Favorite areas of this genre for me, personally, would be the advent of our country, 1920’s America (specifically bootlegger culture), and non-combative World War 2 dramas. This book by David Liss is filled with ambition, retribution, financial and political corruption across three cities in early post-war America. One of my favorite reads of the past few years.

The Show: Castle Rock, Season 2 (on Hulu). A Hulu Original series based off the work and themes of Stephen King. I haven’t seen this second series yet, but the first season was a wild ride. This is an anthology series, so you don’t necessarily need to see Season 1 before you dive into the new release.