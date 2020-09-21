Style Scenario: The Big Dressed-Up WFH Video Call

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Most of these days are working from home, but there’s something to be said for dressing the part anyway. And if you have an important video call, or perhaps an interview? You should make sure you look your best on-screen. Here’s a take on what keeps you looking snazzy in the gallery view, yet comfortable. Even.. too comfortable? Desk pictured is the UPLIFT V2 standing desk, which, yes, has a hammock as an available add-on.

The Jacket: Suitsupply Navy Stretch Cotton Havana Jacket – $259. The suit in the photo of at the very top of the post is actually a long-gone linen-cotton suit from Suitsupply, but their Havana stretch cotton should be just as professional yet comfortable.

For The Risk Takers: (Just) Classic Red-Heart Boxers – $16. Oh like you haven’t done at least one zoom call during this whole mess without wearing pants. Who’s seeing you from the waist up, anyway? Have some fun with it. Be the newscaster with no pants on. It’s all in what the camera can see. Just don’t walk away from your desk to refill your coffee.

For Those Who Want to Play it Safe = Suitsupply Navy Stretch Cotton Blake Trousers – $149. All right all right have some trousers. For those who just don’t want to risk it.

The Shirt: Spier and Mackay Premium Solid White Poplin – $58. A great value for the price. Since we’re concentrated on the waist up here, you want your best, crisp white shirt that frames your face well. Head here for a general in-person look at what Spier’s shirts have to offer.

The Eyewear: Pixel Eyewear Ventus Computer Glasses – $45 ($75). Let’s protect your eyes indoors too. Blue light filtering glasses that actually look good? Eureka! They look great and I really do feel less eye strain using them. Somehow still available from Bespoke Post for $45 instead of the usual $75. Full review here.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar White Cotton Pocket Square with Coral Border – $10. I just can’t pay up for squares after buying a few from The Tie Bar. This keeps it simple, clean, crisp, but also a splash of color to keep it interesting. Want more color? Big fan of the texture on this coral knit alternative right here.

For Your Face: Up & Up Oil Absorbing Sheets – $3.59. We’re all human. We all sweat and glisten a bit. If you’re among the more shiny of us, that can sometimes show up on your face, and front-facing cameras like to highlight it for some reason. Keep the shine at bay with oil-absorbing sheets before you hop online.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Small Seconds in Champagne – $170. Well, I’m not usually one for non-smart watches (I love my Pebble), but… what a watch. All class. Full review here.

The Socks: Cole Haan Modern Camo Socks in Marine Blue – $12.50. Pantsless or not, nobody’s seeing your socks on a video call. This is just for you. If you’ve never ventured into fun socks, there’s no more perfect opportunity to play around with some patterns and designs.

The Shoes: Antonio Maurizi Leather Monk Strap Loafer – $149.97. Pictured above are the old-school Banana Republic “Wyatt” single monks, but anything to give you that “enclothed cognition” like you’re in the real office. The Antonio Maurizi’s are made in Italy, and have that clean single-monk look that the BR delivered. (And still does!) Now, if you’re going no-pants, feels a bit weird to wear dress shoes, no? Just stick with the socks.

The Belt Suspenders: TheTieBar Linen Row Navy Suspenders – $25. This falls squarely under the “why the heck not” category. Also, this way you won’t have to fiddle with your belt if you get uncomfortable while kicking back on the couch, in your bean bag chair, hammock, etc? Could be a game changer.