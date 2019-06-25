In Review: Pixel Eyewear Ventus Computer Glasses

Note: $45 is for the non-prescription, Bespoke Post Box called “Spectrum” which features Pixel Computer Glasses. Not sure how many of those they have left in stock. $75 is for non-prescription lenses direct through the brand. Cost looks to be $125 for prescription lenses.

After I got LASIK surgery 3 years ago, I didn’t think I would ever wear glasses again, at least not voluntarily. The freedom that comes with shedding the frames also comes with a more acute awareness of how fragile the eye truly is. I finally invested in some high-quality sunglasses, and also took the step to protect my eyes in a less obvious way: from the constant barrage of blue light from computer and phone screens.

Invariably, you’re staring at a screen right now to read this. But did you know that the average American spends nearly 12 hours a day consuming content on a screen?

Seeing What’s Inside

The Pixel Ventus came in a smooth, shadow-printed black box, along with a soft case and a cleaning cloth. The cloth is high-quality and cleans the lenses quite well. The case, however, is disappointing. When you’re paying up to $125 for eyewear that will ostensibly be used daily and toted in a work bag, it would have been nice to see a hard case included for the price. The included case is soft and smooth, nice to the touch, but it offers zero protection for an investment that, at its core, is about protecting something else. Hm. I picked up a cheapy $5 hard case and it gives me a lot more peace of mind.

Materials Overview

Per their included literature, the Ventus computer glasses are “made from the same cellulose acetate material as luxury glasses, they’re lightweight and comfortable enough to wear around the office all day. They’ll also block ambient blue light from fluorescent and LED lighting.”

Having had quite a few pairs of glasses over the years, the material feels nice to the touch, and is certainly lightweight. There is a bit of flexibility to them thanks to the metal rods running the length of the arms, and the hinge hardware is top-notch. I wouldn’t put the acetate material on quite the same level as my pair from Warby Parker, but it’s good. The lenses are polycarbonate, which keeps them lightweight and low-cost.

The other big win about these versus other computer glasses? They are crystal-clear. Many computer glasses offer blue-light blocking, but at the cost of a yellowish-amber tint to the lenses. Not here. Their proprietary finish allows the lenses to appear almost crystal-clear while blocking the harmful blue light. Again, per their literature, their lenses “filter 50% of blue light and up to 95% at the strongest wavelengths without the yellow tint.” As you can see in the photos, there might maybe be the slightest tint, but it’s imperceptible in real-life use. Very cool.

A Peek at Comfort and Style

It absolutely took some getting used to wearing glasses again, but the learning curve was relatively slight. The light weight is great (though I would have actually preferred a little more heft to them), and they are more than comfortable to wear all day. The “medium” frames (50-20-140) were also a bit small on my face, which I don’t consider to be all that large.

What I did not miss about wearing glasses, much to my chagrin, was how often some lenses need to be cleaned. Unfortunately, these are a prime offender in that area. I find my view gets a bit cloudy a few times a day. Easily fixed, but it can get a bit annoying. But, per their site, “the super-hydrophobic outer layer, a nanotechnology that reduces smudges and repels water & dust, means no more constant cleaning and wiping.” So maybe it’s just me?

As for the style? Heck yeah. The classic “whiskey tortoise” material I selected for my frames is dashing, and goes with pretty much anything. It’s definitely taken some re-acclimating to looking in a mirror and seeing frames, but the pros far outweigh the cons.

Results

Results are hard to quantify on a personal level. With these glasses, they do seem to pass the eye test. I have felt a little less strain on my eyes. Now, sleep has always come pretty easily to me, but I have been feeling a little more rested in the morning. They’re not going to be a panacea for all things related to screen saturation and sleep and eye strain, but I do feel like, for me, they’re the right call.



Looking Ahead

We take such precautions as knee braces and stretching when we work out, so why not protect our eyes in a similar way? As more and more lighting switches over to LED, it’s becoming more and more important to give some thought to your peepers. Besides keeping you more alert, with less headaches, blocking blue light from your eyes can do wonders for your sleep. And who needs that?

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.

PS: Did you eyeball all the vision puns in this article? Well, look at you!