Style Scenario: Fall Layers – Breaking out the Outerwear

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Depending on your location, leaves are starting to change colors and are falling from the trees. Temperatures are dropping. And if it’s not time already, it’ll soon be time to break out the coats. Here’s one way to create a layered outfit including a favorite piece of outerwear, while also keeping one or two feet (quiet literally thanks to the bucks here) in the season that has just passed.

The Coat: Banana Republic Italian Melton Topcoat – $238.80 when 40% off ($398). Your coat will often be the first thing people see when you are out in the cold, plus, unlike shirts, pants, shoes, etc… for long stretches of the year you wear your coat every. single. day. So make it a nice one! Lovely camel color. Very similar to my coat I’m wearing at the top of the post (which was also sourced at BR).

The Sweater: Banana Republic Responsible Merino V-Neck Sweater – $41 ($69.50). Yes, that “responsible” moniker might actually have some meaning behind it. Merino wool feels luxurious, without the cost associated with cashmere. Bang for the buck. That’s what merino is. And a V-neck sweater is a must have for layering over a dress shirt during the colder months. A neutral like gray will go with almost anything.

The Shirt: Spier & Mackay Blue University Stripe Lightweight Oxford – $49. After acquiring a couple solid white and light blue dress shirts, adding a blue/white striped dress shirt to your wardrobe is the logical next step.

The Pants: Lands’ End Mens Slim Fit Comfort-First Washed Corduroy Pants – $40ish. Corduroy pants are another wardrobe staple for the colder seasons. They bring a bit of texture while keeping your legs warm. Gray to keep a monochromatic look.

The Watch: Timex Standard – $79. A simple face with a larger, textured crown. Classic.

The Belt: Allen Edmonds Glass Avenue Belt in Cigar – $110. Or, whatever your favorite brown belt happens to be.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Nomad Buck Suede Derby – $270 w/ NEWFALL ($345). Should be worth waiting for these to hit clearance, now that we’re headed into the colder months. Even though you can’t see it, I’m wearing blue leather wingtips from Allen Edmonds, but those are no longer available. So? Why not use this as your last-ish chance to break out the summer footwear? It’s not like they’re bone-suede or light tan bucks. That deep inky navy shade should do just fine crunching along the first fallen leaves of autumn. And being that they’re suede, there’s no real need to match your belt to your shoes. So, not necessary to find a blue belt here. And yes, brown shoes would absolutely work here. Or maybe even boots. Chelseas?

The Socks: Nordstrom Mens Shop Mini Check Ultrasoft Dress Socks – $12.50. Gray socks to go with the gray pants. The check weave makes them more interesting than just plain gray socks.

About the author: DeJuan M. is a husband, father of a 10-year old son and 3-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.