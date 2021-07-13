The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – June 2021

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

And they’re at it again. Who lit a fire underneath J. Crew? After a relatively quiet spring, J. Crew came out firing like crazy in June, clearing out stock in their sale section with extra 50% off and sometimes 60% off codes. Almost all final sale though. No returns. But for guys who are already fans of J. Crew, it seemed to be full steam ahead.

The suit is dead, right? Long live the suit, amen and hallelujah. $250 for a half canvas, nice wool suit with the sort of construction details that Spier uses on their goods is really something else. There were even some super wheelhouse options in there like navy, medium blue, and light gray. Just the ticket to get back into dressing well. Even if you don’t have to. Especially if you don’t have to. Sidenote: I wonder how many suit newbies get scared off by Spier including the “tacking” in their photos? I hope that’s not the case. Those white threads at the boutonniere hole, vents in the back, keeping the pockets sewed shut… they don’t stay. It’s a throwback to old tailoring times to show that the suit is “new”. You take a sharp, small scissors (like a nail scissors) and you carefully remove them. Should be pretty easy.

Good gravy it’s crispy out there. Straight up broiling. Doesn’t mean you can’t still look great though. Just requires a few thoughtful tweaks. Light colors. Airy fabrics. And paying attention to how your clothes are lined (or not). Stay tuned for more of these.

Staying hydrated might be one of the most cliché bits of advice out there… yet it’s still super smart, and it’s also super hard to do. If you’re having a hard time keeping your body fueled up with good ol’ H2O? Try this stuff. These are my “treat.” And they really seem to work. Take packet. Rip packet open. Pour contents into a 32 oz nalgene. Fill completely with water. Drink up at your leisure and carry on. They are NOT cheap. And it’s powder you add to your water. The profit margins must be insane! But a lot of people (myself included) swear by these little magic packets of dust. If you’re a member at Costco, you can save a few bucks. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip there.

Some guys wear sandals (or flip flops) all the time. Some guys HATE the idea of sandals, as well as their proliferation of use in public. Personally, I don’t care if you wear exposed-toe footwear. They’re not for me, but I’m not repulsed if you stroll into your local convenience store wearing flip flops. That said, if you can’t stand the use of “shower shoes” as in-public footwear, try these six different types of sneakers instead.

Want a new watch? Strongly consider slapping a new strap on an old watch first. It’ll save you a ton of money, and you’d be surprised just how different a watch can look and feel with a different kind of strap on it. Try a Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato. Or a rubber strap, which is perfect for the sun and sweat of summer. Shown above is the Uncle Seiko Tropic Rubber strap specifically made for the Seiko 007 and Seiko 007 clones (like the Islander dive watches).

Been sold out for a while now in that awesome slate color shown above. Want that chair. Don’t need a chair. Want that chair. BRING IT BACK TAR-ZHAY.

Speaking of sold out… Computer chips. Building materials. Pants. Chairs. Why is everything sold out? In this fascinating article, the New York Times delves deep into how Covid completely screwed up supply chains throughout the globe, leading to shortages of not just computer chips, but of all kinds of consumer products. And its been a long time coming. Why? Because as consumers, we don’t want to pay for storing backup supply/warehousing inventory. A great read for those of you who’ve had the experience of getting a coveted item into your shopping cart… only for it to disappear before you check out. Photo by Hennie Stander on Unsplash.

America. Bleep yeah!

There really are only a handful of brands that make suits under $500 that truly deliver on value to the dollar. Everything else is either way overpriced, or so cheaply made that you’re better off spending a few extra bucks and getting one of these brands. Suits. Surprisingly not dead yet!

“I don’t need to read that best suits under $500 article. I’m set. I’ve got a navy and charcoal. I’m good to go.” But have you tried them on lately? Now that the pandemic is (hopefully) receding? Your body type might have changed. Drastically. Of course you might not have to trash it. Your tailor can adjust most bits of a suit an inch either way. Save it if you can!

Watches not only look great, they allow you to disconnect. Turn off the phone. Close the computer. Chuck the tablet into a ravine. A necktie isn’t gonna help you do that. From cheap to pricey, it’s our annual list of watches for Dads or recent Graduates.

From that Dads and Grads watches post. The rare quartz that could melt the heart of even the most hardened mechanical/automatic fan. Dan Henry is a brand that takes the good looks of watches from the past, then re-packages those styles in affordable timepieces for today. And they nailed this 1937 chrono. Art Deco inspired looks. 38mm case size. Tachymeter around the outer edge of the dial. Quick change leather straps. Seiko VK61 mecha-quartz movement, so you get the snappy feel of a mechanical movement at the pushers, with the reliability and affordability of a quartz chronograph.

Technically called the Nike Blazer Low ’77. But. C’mon man. Those are pretty much these. Can’t blame Nike though. Give the people what they want.

Light wash jeans. Print shirts. Ballcaps with some structure to the crown. What’s old is new again. Terrifying.

Ah c’mon. A hundred and twenty bucks? But look at ’em. That texture. Are these the 2021 version of Hef’s robe? When you’re staying home, but with real purpose for truly relaxing. Double cloth waffle fabric made from 100% organic cotton. And those brass-tone tipped drawstrings are a small detail, but man are they al kinds of right.

Just a few tweaks, and you can go from the standard dude-uni of a poorly fitting t-shirt, bulky cargo shorts, and clunky sneakers, to something super classic like what’s shown above. It’s still shorts, sneakers, and a t-shirt. Just cleaned up a bit.

Eggcellent.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.