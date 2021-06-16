Style Scenario: (accidental) Magnum PI

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. All fashion is cyclical. Things come, they go, and then they come back again. One day, light wash jeans and print shirts are a big “no.” The next, you get up one weekend morning, get dressed, go to take the dog for a walk and when you grab your favorite ball cap it dawns on you that…

It’s 1987 all over again.

The Shirt: Bonobos Jersey Riviera Shirt – $79. Their famous short sleeve button down, this time made from t-shirt jersey fabric. Button down collar keeps the points from flying away, no matter how much chest hair you’re showing. Size shown at the top of the post is a large slim fit. Pretty much sold out at post time. Try this dark-teal floral short sleeve button up from BR as a cheaper, in stock alternative.

The Jeans: Slim Banana Republic LUXE Traveler Jean – $69.66 ($129). Impressively soft and has plenty of stretch. For those that want to try the lighter jeans thing for spring & summer, but don’t want to go full white denim. Size 32×30 is shown at the very top of the post.

The Hat: Detroit Tigers New Era Home Authentic Collection 59FIFTY Fitted Hat – $39.99. Obligatory. It’s the hat that really ties it all together. When I put on my dark hat with the white lettering I stopped dead in my tracks. That’s when it hit me like a ton of pineapple. Was I off to walk the dog? Or was I going to meet Rick and T.C. down at the King Kamehameha Club?

The Sunglasses: J. Crew Airmen Sunglasses – $59. Seems about right. Wait for a sale of course.

The Sunglasses Security Device: Croakies Terra Cord Max Eyewear Retainer – $6. A must have. Don’t want to risk losing your shades when you’re running around the islands, constantly ducking in and out of dark bars/warehouses/other shady locations hunting down the latest ne’er do well, crook, or fraud.

The Watch: Timex Q Reissue – $148 ($179). It seems Magnum wore a Rolex GMT-Master Pepsi. We’ll stick with the Timex Q. An investment worthy alternative (without going full Rolex crazy luxury) would be the Lorier Hyperion.

The Shoes: adidas Stan Smith Primegreen – $100. Magnum might have favored white or off white roughout/suede boat shoes, but more of us probably have some classic white sneakers in the wardrobe already. These’ll do.

The Belt: Made in the USA Khaki Cotton Military Web Belt – $10. Magnum is a military man after all. Classic and casual.