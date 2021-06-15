Public Service Announcement: Try on your suits

These things are all starting to happen again. And all things that you might want to have a well fitting suit for.

“I’m covered. I got this. I have a navy or charcoal or medium gray in my closet all ready to go.”

But have you tried it on lately?

Me. Making my grand entrance at a friend’s wedding this fall.

The suit shown at the very top of this post is a Black Lapel custom number* I bought two years ago. Last October I noticed I had shed a lot of weight during lockdown (no restaurants, stress, nothing to do but workout). Nothing was fitting right. I called my tailor, asked if she’d take the waist of my suit trousers in a bit if I just dropped them off on her front porch, and she said sure. They fit great after she worked her magic.

Now, just eight months later, I’m out here looking like an “after” photo in a Slim-Fast ad.

And I’m supposed to be a so-called-expert on this stuff? Me? Me and my Hammer Pants suit trousers?

Okay, they’re not that bad. They’re wearable if I cinch the belt up good and tight. But the point is… Try on your suits. Don’t assume they fit, only to have a big event roll around and you find out at the last minute that you’re slopping about or bursting at the seams.

Either way is okay. It’s been a hell of a bit of history. It’s okay that your clothes don’t fit.

It’s. O. K.

Okay?

Okay.

That’s all. Carry on.

P.S. So what happens if you DO need a new suit? Our next post will cover the four best, highest bang-for-the-buck suit brands out there right now. Check back soon for that.

*RE the suit at the top of this post: Yes I have single pleats put into my suit trousers. That’s what happens when you do hill climb spin classes and lots of box jumps. When one’s booty be bangin’, certain tailoring geometry becomes necessary. Otherwise, your pockets will flair out giving your pants “ears”.