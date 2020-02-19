Style Scenario: What to wear to a dressed up job interview

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing right for an interview can be tricky. You want to look your best, but you don’t want to go over the top. That’s why we’re going to cover the three basic dress-codes for interviews. Dressed up (today), Smart Casual, and Casual. A good rule of thumb is to dress better than you’d have to if you landed the gig, but you also want to avoid looking like you’re showing off. Sharp, but appropriate. Neither too sloppy, nor too cavalier. Below is one option for an interview at a white collar/dressed up workplace, that’ll help you nail the look, and the job.

The Suit: SuitSupply Pure Wool S110’s Napoli Dark Grey Suit – $400. SuitSupply is one of the pioneers of affordable high-style. Crafted with fabrics from storied Italian mills, when you buy a suit from this outfit (thank you, thank you), high-quality products are unlocked for a relative bargain. Opt for something classic and conservative, but in a contemporary (not trendy tight) fit. The charcoal color lends itself to flexibility in a variety of future uses, while the fit helps you stand out from the crowd.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Park Ave in Coffee – $395. Allen Edmonds, over 100 years old, is one of the definitive American made menswear brands. Their shoes are expensive, no doubt, but the longevity they provide means no worrying about what to lace up for this interview. Or the next one. Or the one after that. Because we’re talking investment-worthy pieces, choose brown over black; you’ll get more use in more scenarios. And while most men will choose black, you’re not headed to a funeral. This is the birth of your new career! Brown CAN go great with charcoal, and if anyone notices that you look slightly different, it’ll be for a good reason. They might not even realize why.

The Shirt: Charles Tyrwhitt Spread Collar Non-Iron Herringbone Shirt in White – 4 for $199. Skip the button down collars here. Those are traditionally “sport” shirts, and no buttons on the collar are the right play. Spread collars provide a modern flair to perhaps the most classic piece in all of men’s style -the white dress shirt – while staying expertly formal. This, along with the subtle herringbone pattern, gives you a shirt that is a cut above most other options. It’s Charles Tyrwhitt, so bulk buys and watching for sales is the way to go.

The Tie Bar: Silver Shot Tie Bar – $15. Functional, classic, and one of those items that’s just different enough that it’ll help you stand out quietly. Plus, if it’s an interview over lunch, it’ll help keep your tie out of your soup.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Mini-dot Tie in Navy – $25. For an interview, you want something basic, not “shouty.” This is a professional setting in which you’re trying to secure a job, not a phone number at happy hour. A subtle dotted pattern strikes the perfect balance of basic and memorable. Because the watch pick below is blue, we’ll match. On that note…

The Watch: Christopher Ward C6 Trident Pro 600 – $895. The statement piece. A well-made, clean tool watch is a great timepiece to wear for an interview. Dress watches are, obviously, more dressed up (and feel free to wear one here) but in an outfit that is otherwise understated, having one item that stands out while still being perfectly appropriate for the entire ensemble will go a long way for your overall aesthetic.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt in Brown – $44. Think of this as the more polished version of the reliable GAP basic leather belt.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Dress Sock in Charcoal – 3 pairs for $40. Being an interview, there is a decent likelihood you have some level of nerves as you wait to head in to speak with the interviewer. Keeping your feet cool with temperature-regulating, lightweight wool will keep you fresh for your big moment.

The Briefcase: Allen Edmonds Fulton Slim Leather Case – $269.97 ($450). Slim, neutral, and timeless. No backpacks. No true messengers that you have to sling over your head. You want to look like a pro, but not dated and stuffy. This briefcase hits all the right points. Was just on sale for an additional 25% off too, so you could nab it for cheaper in the future.