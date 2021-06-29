Style Scenario: All Made in the USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it 100% ‘murica from head to toe. Stay safe, and try to end the day with the same number of fingers that you started it with.

The Polo: Flint & Tinder Supima Air Knit Polo – $58. Hard not to love Flint and Tinder. These polos are Made in the USA and they somehow balance staying true to Americana roots, while also understanding that guys in the 21st century want stuff that fits well, looks good, and lasts. If a red polo and blue shorts is a little too on-the-nose for you on the 4th, go with a white polo instead. It’ll reflect more of the sun’s rays anyway.

The Shorts: Flint & Tinder French Terry Sweat Shorts in Navy – $68. More Flint and Tinder. Leaning into the drawstring shorts trend of 2021, with the sweats everything of 2020. Still made in the USA here.

The Sunglasses: American Optical AO-1004 in Yellow Crystal Tortoise – $189. Had no idea AO (they of the Original Pilot) had started doing acetate frames. These are both retro and contemporary all at the same time.

The Shoes: Rancourt & Co. Bennett Court Sneaker – $285. Spendy! But Rancourt really nailed the update to their popular sneakers. Made in Maine. You can get them for under $200, but you’ll have to be patient and wait for a pre-order sale event (they did one back in May). And then, you’ll be waiting a few months for them to hand make each pair.

The Watch: NODUS Restrospect III – $475. Trusty Automatic Seiko movement and I’m guessing many of the parts are made overseas, but they’re assembled in Los Angeles. And not a lot of watch brands can claim they’re assembled in the USA. Big fan of Nodus. Full review here. If you want a watch that’s soup-to-nuts made in the USA from USA sourced parts (except for a Swiss Quartz Movement), there’s always the Timex American Documents line.

The Socks: Darn Tough Ultra Light No Show Socks – $15.95. Made in Vermont. 71% Merino Wool, 27% Nylon, 2% Lycra for stretch. Should keep your feet cool and dry.