Cheap Shorts, Made in the USA warm weather jackets, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Not bad for the already super-affordable Old Navy. Basics basics basics. Cheap cheap basics. Exclusions do apply though. All of their “Everyday magic” stuff won’t get this extra cut. Those “Shade StretchTech” shorts might just be the tech-short steal of the season. Lightweight, DOESN’T swish swish, and a true do anything tech-short. Expect those to be in an upcoming shorts/sneakers/tee feature. They do run a touch big. That’s Old Navy and their “vanity sizing” for you though. 35% off ends today, 5/20.

Can’t say I’ve seen the Q drop this low anywhere else in a good long while? Almost 30% off. Ships free too since it’s north of $50. Big thanks to John M. for the tip here. Head here for a full review of the watch.

A quiet batch of new suits seems to have arrived at Spier, just in time for some of us to get the itch to dress up again (or, just in time for dressed up events to start happening again). No sale here , UPDATE: Ohhhh yes there is. Nice timing Spier. 20% off select with the code NEW20. but there’s also no better value in the men’s suit business. Half canvas, nice fabrics, great details, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, and two fits (slim or a more athletic “contemporary”) should suit just about everyone’s needs.

It’s the spring/summer version of their hugely popular made in the USA waxed trucker from Flint and Tinder. No “toasty” (always use the word toasty when referring to the original waxed trucker) flannel or wool lining to these. Unlined. Still made in the USA. Made from British Millerain’s Tekwax Evolution 6 fabric, which is lightweight and breathes. Four colors to pick from here: Black, Brown, Field Tan, and Forest.

The crowdfunding pre-order savings period ends in a couple of days. Shown above is the flint kudu suede, but they’ve also got leathers in black, gray, navy, white, and even some natural essex CXL. High quality, made in Maine contemporary but still classic sneakers. You just have to wait a bit. Like, until the end of July. Estimated Ship date is July 30th. But that’s how you get them for more than $100 off. They take the orders first, and then they make each pair by hand in their factory in Maine.

Full disclosure: There’s not a ton in the extra 50% off sale section. And what IS there is final sale, so, no returns. But the sneakers were worth another mention, the henley hoodies will be loved by more than a few, and the 5 pockets are a favorite for many. So here we are.

