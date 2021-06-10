10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Polarized Sunglasses, High End Tees, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

For those that want to try out the clear/”crystal” sunglasses frame trend, but don’t want to dive in fully with a super spendy pair of shades. Polarized lenses to cut glare off the water, simple and subtle Huckberry tree logo. 50.8mm lens diameter. Thirty five bucks = perfect price.

A place for every thing and every thing in its place. That’s one way to reduce clutter. Having a few valet trays around your home really can help you keep things organized, and this option from Target’s Goodfellow has gotten good reviews, and that little notch to keep your phone’s charging cord in place is a smart detail. Also, it’s CHEAP.

Dock shorts and patterns are big this summer. But sometimes combining the two can make you look a little… loud. The solution would be to de-saturate the pattern a bit. Like these blue/green/tan plaid options from J. Crew. Final sale, so no returns. Part of the extra 50% off blowout they’re running. Full picks here if you want them.

Performed extremely well during our big No-Show-Socks roundup. On sale at Norstrom, and since it’s Nordstrom, they ship for free even if you buy just these socks. Just one color available (the “morning joe” shown above), but… they’re no shows! So, shouldn’t matter.

If a “Dressed up” tee can exist, this would be it. But it’ll also look just fine with shorts and sneakers too. Yes it’s spendy, but if you’re looking for a t-shirt with a bit of luxe, this could be it. Mercerized cotton with a cotton-spandex collar that is super smooth and crazy comfortable. Impressive. It honestly feels like an upgrade over cheaper t-shirts. And it better be for the price. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/190. Also available in navy or gray. Sold by Huckberry.

Went on sale during Prime Day, and the price has strangely stuck. Two things can be true. 1. It’s not sweater season. 2. It’s always on-sale cashmere season. Forty two bucks is like junky department store cotton sweater prices. That’s just wild. These are 100% cashmere, well reviewed, and from Amazon’s upgraded line “Buttoned Down.” Plus, if you grabbed a gift card during Prime Day with the spend $40 get a $10 free credit deal, then these drop to $32 if you use that credit. What a time to be alive.

Via our man Aaron K.: Thanks to the internets, there have never been more options for choosing a new strap, bracelet, or other custom options for your watch (as shown at the very top of this post). With summer here, now is a great time to consider mixing up your wrist wear to better handle the heat. One company that’s well-versed in the strap game is Uncle Seiko. As the family name would suggest, this uncle specializes primarily in straps and bracelets for Seiko models, with a ton of options available. There are also a variety of bracelets for Omega Speedmaster and Seamaster models. There are a number of ‘straight end’ bracelets and straps, which should fit most any watch of the specified lug width. Where Uncle Seiko shines, though, is with the custom/fitted straps and bracelets that conform to specific watches. The $39 Custom Curved Tropic Strap for SKX007 (seen here on an Islander ISL-01, which shares the same case design) is a take on the classic tropic strap design dating from the 1960s. It’s a soft, comfortable rubber strap with the classic woven tropic pattern on the top, and has deep indentations on the wrist side. That wrist-side texturing help this strap breathe better than I expected from a rubber strap. I also like how the texture on the strap & keeper tends to prevent the keeper from moving around. I’d never owned a fitted rubber strap, such as this, and it’s a great, custom look. Usually you can’t choose your family, but this is an instance where adopting an uncle is worthwhile.

For the backpack crowd. Somehow BR has made some actually QUITE nice vegan suede these last few years, and this thing is getting an extra 50% off at checkout (just like the rest of their sale section).

Our monthly book suggestion from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What to Read Next” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: “Though I had heard of WeWork before its epic downfall, I wasn’t all that familiar with the story or the eccentric founder Adam Neumann. Lucky for me (all of us, really), Reeves Wiedeman captures the tale with a dramatic, novelistic flair in Billion Dollar Loser. Much like Elizabeth Holmes—of Theranos infamy—before him, Neumann was an ideas guy. The financials didn’t matter, the tech didn’t matter (he rarely used a computer or email)—all that mattered was securing more investor money with bolder and bolder claims for the company’s future. (It should be mentioned here that the investors were, in many cases, equally responsible for pushing WeWork’s valuation into the stratosphere.) Instead of being the ultimate technology company that would bring a sense of community to the world—which is how Neumann always pitched it—WeWork was a poorly performing real estate leasing company run by a delusional nepotist. Highly entertaining summer reading that’ll satisfy that guilty pleasure itch.”

For those that understandably love the Rhone Delta Pique tech polos. Same fabric here, only in a t-shirt shape with a not-too-deep (thank goodness) contrasting notch at the neck. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/190.

