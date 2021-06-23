J. Crew: End of Season Extra 50% off Final Sale Styles

Summer might have just (scientifically) started, but we’re pretty deep into the calendar when it comes to retail. And thus, big “end of season” sales are starting to roll in. Despite the weather now beginning to really heat up.

This sale is surprisingly good. Lots of stock. Lots of “wear now” stuff. Steep cuts in prices. The one draw back is that it seems to be mostly/almost all final sale. So no returns. Code BESTSALE knocks an extra 50% off already reduced items. Ready to gamble? Off we go with the picks.

Probably the steal of the sale. Weddings. Long evenings on a nice patio with a drink in hand. Trips into the office (if you have an office). J. Crew’s unstructured cotton/linen suit separates are already a bit legendary, but to have one in a really handsome dark Navy/Black Glen Plaid, at this price, is a total steal. There’s just something about a dark suit in a lightweight summer fabric. It’s a bit mysterious, where as lighter shades like tan and traditional seersucker can lean… silly? Silly’s not bad. Especially in the summer. But this is more sexy. Still relaxed and summer appropriate though. Feel free to skip the tie and add a pocket square instead. Also shown at the top of the post. Sold as separates. Don’t forget the pants.

Super versatile. Wear with everything from sneakers and a t-shirt, to a dress shirt and that navy/black glenplaid unstructured jacket. Four different shades to pick from here, including gray if blue chambray isn’t your thing. Also shown at the very top of the post.

As classic as it gets. The J. Crewiest of J. Crew shirts. And that’s not a bad thing.

Aw I dunno if I can pull off white chinos Joe. Of course you can. Especially in a blazing hot summer like this one. Here’s how.

Frankly, I think white chinos are easier to wear than salmon or red. But that’s just me. Slim or straight fits available.

Pucker up people. It’s gonna get hot. And that’s when seersucker excels, with its pucker creating air channels that can help cool you off. Slim fit helps you look more style-forward, and less Tommy Bahama bloomy dad shirt.

If you’re gonna throw a sweater in a weekender bag for a quick trip away, might as well be cashmere. Heavily discounted (final sale) cashmere.

The white sneakers are still pegged at full price, but the tan or black are on sale for $99.99. Apply the code, and ta-da. Down to $50. Full review can be found here.

Dock short summer is heating up. Really liking the camo option. Although I’m guessing the cotton in that camo mix is organic, and not the nylon. Organic nylon would be something. Which I suppose if they’re pulling it straight out of the ground, chances are it hasn’t been hit by pesticides. Wait, so is all nylon organic? Probably not.

More lounge/dock style shorts. These are loud. But loud works when it’s well over 100 degrees.

If a hoodie can be “beachy”, then these are those hoodies. Surf’s up, brah.

Still can’t believe more than one brand made cashmere sweats. But here they are.

Chambray shirts are great… unless they’re super stiff and come with too many pockets. Then they’re not very versatile. This one doesn’t do that! It’s versatile! Wear it under a light summer sportcoat or a chore blazer.

They took your favorite winter shawl collar, merged it with a sweatshirt, and pumped it full of summertime vibes.

Chunky knit. “But how do you wear it?” That’s pretty much how you wear it, right there. With lightwash jeans or broken in chinos. With a t-shirt or polo. Don’t overthink it. It’s pretty casual. Just use it as a functional extra layer that happens to look pretty darn good.

That ivory option could see lots of use during the warmer seasons. Big fan of the pocket at the chest too.

Pretty much the perfect pocket squares for warmer weather ahead. Not some glossy silk thing. Linen and cotton here.

Final sale shoes are so risky. Especially loafers. No laces to cinch down a so-so fit if they’re slopping about. Want. But. Don’t buy these. Maybe.

Traditional seersucker is dandyish. Dark seersucker is dashing. Just depends on what you’re going for. Personally, go with dark. It can look really pretty darn terrific on a hot summer night.

Another risk because if they look odd on your face, then you’re out twenty bucks. Because like almost everything else, they’re final sale. Interesting that they put these under the Wallace & Barnes line instead of the regular J. Crew name? W&B stuff can sometimes feel a bit more substantial in build quality.

NOT final sale… yet still on sale. Code won’t apply here but still worth a mention. One of J. Crew’s best sellers and for good reason. Wear it as a spring/summer light jacket. Wear it as a super casual sportcoat. Wear it with everything and take it everywhere. Big fan of the new “skylark blue” shown above. Got one for myself recently and while it’s more sack-style and not super tailored, I wear it all the time with everything. It’s a super easy, great looking layer to throw on early in the AM or later at night when it cools off a bit.

The J. Crew Extra 50% off final sale items code BESTSALE runs clear through July 5th.