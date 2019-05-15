How To Wear It: White Pants / Chinos

White pants (chinos, or maybe jeans) can be a little intimidating. They don’t feel like a beginner’s move. And a few things are guaranteed to happen while wearing white pants. Someone will absolutely say: “nice pants!” and you’ll also get them a little dirty. Somehow. And you’ll then wonder if everyone is noticing that smudge on your otherwise pristine chinos.

The good news is that they won’t notice any small blemishes. Also good news? White pants are easier to wear than you think. Here’s the proof. But first, some affordable suggestions:

With a Chambray Shirt and Sneakers

Summertime business casual, but interesting business casual. The contrast between the shirt and pants are high, with the deep, warm brown suede belt acting as a border between the two. For a much, much cheaper watch (and plenty dependable), try the Casio 200m water resistance rated diver.

With A Light Grey Sportcoat & Loafers when it’s REALLY hot

A quite cool looking outfit for when it really heats up. Downright dashing, without crossing the line into pretentious playboy. The light colors and lightweight, unstructured/unlined jacket should help keep you cool even in the most oppressive heat.

With a Navy Polo and Suede Lace-Ups

Wheelhouse stuff here. A perfect casual, but not frumpy or sloppy look for when temps start to heat up. Those suede shoes from Banana Republic are long gone, but they’ve got a new longwing in suede out that should absolutely do the trick here. Stand by for an in person review on those.

With a Sportcoat, layered, if/when it starts to cool off a little

Preppy for sure. Too preppy for some. And that’s just fine if it’s not your thing. Something to wear on an unusually cool day. Do we have those anymore? Unusually cool days?

With a lightweight, light blue or grey Sportcoat over a Dark Polo

Yes, you can wear a polo with a sportcoat. And with as laid back as this sportcoat is, it’s super easy to pair with some equally breezy linen blend pants, and some cool-toned grey lace-ups. Those linen pants aren’t a bright, pure white here, but instead a “natural” that’s slightly off white. No matter, and they’re close enough for this experiment.

Pro Tip: When wearing white chinos/pants, wear underwear that’s a close match to your natural skin tone. Grays seem to work for fellas with a lighter skin tone. Failure to do so will leave you with contrasting lines where your underwear starts and stops (especially if you’re a tighty-whitey type).

This post originally ran in 2018 but has since been updated with current product suggestions.