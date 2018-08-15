In Review: The Banana Republic Herne Suede Longwings

NOTE: The above 50% off code is good only for cardmembers. But don’t fret. BR’s big Friends and Family sale (where almost all BR Merchandise is half off) begins tomorrow, 8/16. Also, if you’re a cardmember, you can take an additional 10% off at checkout by stacking the code BRCARD with BRCARDFF. Final cost then ends up being $71.10.

Death, taxes, and Banana Republic making versatile, affordable suede wingtips. We already had a spring/summer shade (the light taupe Waller) hit BR’s virtual shelves earlier this year. Now? Here’s a year-round option in a darker, medium brown suede.

Sleek without being pointy. Some longwings can look stumpy or clunky. Not here.

Like their other sued shoes, this new “Herne” wingtip looks and feels much more expensive than the asking price when their frequent codes and promos are applied. Sure they’re made in China, but they feel well made, the suede is solid, they don’t smell like gasoline, and the leather linings and Ortholite insoles are nice and comfy. Fit seems true too. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine.

Nice medium brown shade. Should go with plenty of pants.

You’ve gotta assume that these things are glued and all that stitching is just non-functional window dressing, but again… they feel sturdy. Not flimsy or weak. And if that welt IS fake and just for looks? That toasted brown color and the contrasting lighter stitching is easy on the eyes.

Ortholite insole and a bit of subtle traction to the outsole.

These are longwings. As opposed to most wingtips, the “wing” here sweeps all the way around to the back of the heel (as opposed to dipping down towards the sole about halfway back). But along that path back to the heel you’ll find the one knock against these things. And odd, exterior seam, clearly visible just before the halfway point of the wing.

The seam. Each shoe has one, so they’re symmetrical, but still… a bit odd.

That really breaks up the look of the longwing. And some might have an issue with it. I don’t know why they didn’t hide that seam at the heel like most longwings do, but… it’s there. Just a heads up.

Other than that they’re another solid offering from Banana Republic’s shoe department, which should go great with lighterweight chinos now, and heavier stuff like dark denim once it cools off.