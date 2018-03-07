In Review: The Banana Republic Suede “Waller” Wingtip

NOTE: If you’re a cardmember, you can get these for $71.10 right now if you use the 50% off F&F code BRCARD50 as well as the extra 10% off the sale price code BRCARD. If you’re not a cardmember and willing to opt into BR promotional texts, you should be able to text FUN to 89532 to get your own personal 50% off code.

When is a Brogue Oxford not a Brogue Oxford? That’d be here. Technically, this ain’t an oxford. It is a brogue, a wingtip specifically, but it’s a blucher (or derby) and not a true, closed lacing oxford.

Pedantic shoe jargon aside, they’re nice shoes. Especially considering the 40% – 50% off codes and discounts Banana Republic runs.

Has more brown hues in person. Still very light in shade. Suede can be awfully tough to photograph.

Sleek and low profile without getting overly pointy or too slim, these are perfect warm weather shoes, or, shoes to pair up with jeans for transitional weather. A lot of suede summer shoes (think traditional bucks) can be clunky and stumpy. Y’know, fat and tall. Shaped like the GMC Safari mini van that I learned how to drive in. That’s not the case with the Brogue. They’re more grand-touring coupe. But not obnoxiously angular like a Lamborghini.

Great shape to these. Not a clunky, traditional buck in the least.

The suede is decently thick, flexible, and even has a bit of a noticeable nap to it. The leather has NOT been shaved to within an electron of its existence. The welt is an attractive, graham cracker brown. And if they are glued (I mean, they gotta be glued, right?) the faux welt is well executed. A bit of texture to the sole and heel means you won’t be sliding all around upon first wear.

Suede is pretty good for the price. The nap gives it a nice texture.

Fit seems true. A 10.5D fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine. Maybe a little trim through the overall width, but nothing terrible. These things also come with a branded “Ortholite” insole, which promises cushioning and ventilation. Available in three shades, with the “Sandy Taupe” seen in this post leaning closer to brown than grey in most (but not all) light.

Three colors to pick from. Brown will be the most versatile, taupe will be the most summery.

There was a time when Banana Republic shoes were a disappointment. That hasn’t been the case for a few years now, and here’s another pair that proves BR can, in fact, be a solid place to pick up shoes.

Whether you call them oxfords or not? That’s entirely up to you.