Amazon Prime Day 2021 Picks for Men

Amazon’s Prime service has been a game changer for a lot of us, and it has quickly become a dominating factor in the world of online retail. Amazon counts 142 million memberships in the U.S. alone. The total US population is 331 million. And a lot of people live together in the same household. Think about that. Right? Good gravy. Which Amazon has (that being gravy) too.

You need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of the deals. It’s $119 annually. Two day shipping + free returns from Amazon is huge. It has drastically reduced the amount of trips many of us used to make to big box stores (say, for, protein powder, or post-it notes, or AA batteries, or running shoes, or an adjustable monitor arm or… you get the idea).

And while Amazon has launched their own house-brands for men’s style, they also carry plenty of watches, shoes, and other basic clothes/accessories guys with a good sense of style may take a shine to.

Let’s get to the picks.

Limit one per customer. So that’s a “free” ten bucks to spend later on. It’s not super clear if you’ve never done this sorta of thing before, but tap the button they provide, buy the gift card/reload balance, and then you’ll receive a $10 promotional credit to your account “two days after your qualifying Amazon.com Gift Cards purchase”. A HA! So you CAN’T use it on Prime Day stuff. Sneaky. But still a nice deal. Anyway, If you’re a frequent shopper at Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium… it’s not a bad idea to grab one.

This is surprisingly great. If during the pandemic you fell out of love with your big box gym, now’s a great time to build a gym that’s always. right. there. A home gym. And you don’t need nearly as much as you think. So why workout anyway? The answer might not be as clear as many like to think it is.

This is the official watch of Prime day, right? Usually around $85 (already a deal at that price) and now down to $56 for Prime Day. Secret Agent looks on a cubical worker’s budget. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Nice stainless steel band and case. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. Do know that the size appears to be mislabeled on Amazon. The title of product says “36mm”. It’s not. It’s 40mm, which hits the sweet spot for plenty. Also looks great on a rubber/silicone or leather strap.

These things are the business. Say goodbye to bulky, squishy, sweat retaining french terry. Super lightweight merino/acrylic blend is terrific for year round wear, and won’t make you look puffy like a squishy french terry sweatshirt will. Also available in a bomber style if you’d prefer to go without a hood.

Size shown above is a 33″ in the burgundy color on Jason, who is 5’7″/175. 98% cotton and 2% elastane blend. The elastane lends enough stretch for ample mobility. Pair these with a subtle printed polo and all white sneakers, and you have a smartly sharp spring/summer outfit. After wearing these bad boys from Goodthreads, I (Jason speaking here) as a proud Bonobos fan, would honestly recommend buying three pairs of these chino shorts instead of just a single pair of the Bonobos stretch washed chino short. Sorry Bonobos. These are just the facts: The Amazon pair has more stretch, they look mighty fine, and as mentioned, cost a third of the Bonobos premium price. Offered in 18(!!!) color options for your choosing, making this a solid option to stock up your shelf for the summer.

Slim fit, bold (or not as bold) prints, and a button down collar to keep the points from flying away/curling up as the day rolls on. Pretty 2021, this.

Two things can be true. 1. It’s not sweater season. 2. It’s always on-sale cashmere season. Forty two bucks is like junky department store cotton sweater prices. That’s just wild.

From the Amazon exclusive “peak velocity” athletic wear brand. 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester. Sporty stitching panels around the knees that aren’t too aggressive/overly trendy.

Select your size and you’ll see the sale price. Mid-weight oxford cloth. Box pleat in the back allows for freedom of movement. Size shown above is a medium slim. It’s a basic, casual, oxford cloth button down for a dependable price that ships fast. What’s not to like? Full review here.

Bit of a mixed bag here. And it’s mostly cheap stuff. Don’t get your hopes up thinking it’ll be ultraboosts.

As basic as it gets. Pocket or no pocket, up to you. Tons of colors, but sizes are super scattered across the full spectrum.

100% tumbled cotton for a soft but sturdy feel, and they’re not bluffing. Lots of colors/pattern options here. Everything from standard workwear inspired chambray to plaids to dots. Shown above is a medium standard fit on Jason who is 5’7″/175.

Wouldn’t be a big Amazon sale without Target and Amazon throwing blows over Apple product discounts.

100% tech/track-pant fabric instead of gross cotton sweatshirt/terry material. They also do NOT have elastic cuffs around the ankles. (Zippers instead for easy on/off over shoes! Yay!) The material is smooth, breathable, and flexible. Zippered pockets on the side keep keys/wallet/phone secure. Three colors to pick from.

Because the world is noisy. Really noisy. Perfect for when you have to get work done and kids/the neighbor’s dog (SHUT UP RAMBO)/the construction across the alley is making an insane amount of noise. Comes with a built-in mic for phone calls and voice control with Amazon’s Alexa. “Alexa… tell Rambo TO SHUT UP.” If you want black or silver instead, those’ll run you $299.

10% off here. For those that are thinking about ditching the cheap disposables or NOT cheap space age looking drug store razors. Head here for why making the switch could be for you.

Bit of a legend for good reason. Made in Australia. Top of the line chelseas. Select your size and you’ll see the price. Approved by our pants-man Brandon D. (that pic is from this review, which oddly enough, is not a review of pants… or boots).

Basics to not so basics. Big fan of their pique material, although it’s more athleisure and less sweating-buckets worthy. It’s… I think the word is “crisp.” That pique fabric is crisp. Not suuuper stretchy. But airy and breathable (it is pique afterall).

One more headphones mention. The Jabra Active Elites shown above are an older, cheaper model, but I’m quite literally using them as I type this Prime Day post. I use these to workout in (and apparently write Prime Day posts in). For whatever reason, these things don’t seem to pop out (often if at all… it’s very rare), they connect easily, and the sound quality is solid. Lots of different models from Jabra are getting a Prime Day discount. From baseline models like these, to the newer higher end stuff.

Because nothing says Prime Day like picking up a $1200 leather sofa. No experience with this Amazon exclusive furniture brand “Rivet”… but it looks like the mid-century modern brother of Stone & Beam. Which is where this chesterfield leather chair is from. Pretty happy with it. Delivery was easy too. Just try to keep your chicken off it.

Note that this post will be updated as we work our way through all the prime day deals. Got a tip on something that’s a Prime Day deal? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. Amazon’s Prime “day” ends Tuesday, 6/22/21.